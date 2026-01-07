Wednesday's sports schedule is loaded with college basketball and NBA action, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines for every game. Kentucky has one of the biggest fan bases in college basketball, so it is no surprise that Kentucky vs. Missouri is generating the most bets of any college basketball game on Wednesday. The Tigers have the largest sports handle of any college basketball team tonight, but are 12.5-point underdogs against Kentucky. NBA games being heavily targeted on Wednesday include Celtics vs. Nuggets, Hornets vs. Raptors and Knicks vs. Clippers. Here's a look at some of today's most popular Wednesday picks at DraftKings.

Top Wednesday picks at DraftKings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, 30+ points (-139)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, 25+ points (-384)

Pistons (-11.5) vs. Bulls (-102)

Celtics (-9.5) vs. Nuggets (-110)

Missouri (+12.5) vs. Kentucky (-102)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, 30+ points (-139)

Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with right knee bursitis and was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report. Oklahoma City's star is averaging 31.6 points per game, scoring at least 30 points in three of his last five games. However, he failed to reach that mark in his last two games, and the late addition to the injury report could cause this prop to become less popular throughout the day.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, 25+ points (-384)

Brown has stepped up with teammate Jayson Tatum sidelined this season, averaging a team-high 29.6 points per game. He poured in 50 points against the Clippers on Saturday, giving him 29-plus points five times in a six-game stretch. Brown was limited to 14 points against Chicago on Monday, but he has an opportunity to bounce back against a Denver team that is playing without star Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets rank No. 22 in the NBA in points allowed per game, making this a favorable matchup for Brown.

Pistons (-11.5) vs. Bulls (-102)

Detroit sits atop the Eastern Conference with a 27-9 record, and it is coming off consecutive wins over the Cavaliers and Knicks. The Pistons were 1-point home underdogs against New York, but they cruised to a 121-90 win on Monday behind a 29-point, 13-assist effort from star Cade Cunningham. He leads the Pistons with 26.7 points per game this season, while Jalen Duren is averaging 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds. Chicago is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to the Hornets and Celtics.

Celtics (-9.5) vs. Nuggets (-110)

Bettors are fading the Nuggets on Wednesday night, as they have lost four of their last six games and had to play an overtime session against Philadelphia on Monday. Denver is on the road for the seventh game in a row and is without Jokic, who is dealing with a knee injury. Several other key players are questionable for the Nuggets, while Boston has won eight of its last nine games. The Celtics have won their last four games by double digits, including a 115-101 win over Chicago on Monday.

Missouri (+12.5) vs. Kentucky (-102)

While Kentucky is a popular public team, Missouri has the largest handle of any college basketball team on Wednesday night. The Tigers are coming off an impressive showing, taking down defending national champion Florida in their SEC opener on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kentucky is coming off its fifth loss of the season, falling to Alabama in an 89-74 final. Given the disappointing start to the campaign for the Wildcats, it is no surprise to see money pouring in on Missouri as a double-digit underdog.