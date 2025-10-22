The NBA regular season officially begins, and there will be 12 games on the Wednesday schedule. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics square off in an Eastern Conference showdown at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics went 61-21 last campaign, with Philadelphia logging a 24-58 and missing the playoffs. According to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are a 2.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 227.5. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers head over to play the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. In addition, the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks play at 9:30 p.m. ET. Three NBA picks, including the Celtics, Mavericks, Clippers, and Jazz, are part of an NBA parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Three betting picks for the NBA on Wednesday (odds subject to change):

76ers vs. Celtics (-2.5) (-110)

Clippers vs. Jazz: Over 226.5 total points (-115)

Spurs vs. Mavericks (-2.5) (-112)

Combining the model's three picks into an NBA parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to win $575).

76ers vs. Celtics (-2.5) (-110, DraftKings)



The 76ers were ravaged by injuries last season to Paul George and Joel Embiid. They are set to be back in the fold, but traveling to TD Garden is always a tough matchup. Philadelphia is also 1-5 in its last six games at Boston. Last season, the 76ers went 9-19-1 ATS as the away underdog. In the 2024-25 season, the Celtics went 28-13 at home. SportsLine's model predicts that Boston covers the spread in 67% of simulations.

Clippers vs. Jazz: Over 226.5 total points (-115, DraftKings)



Last season, the Jazz allowed the most points per game (121.2), while allowing its opponents to shoot 48% from the floor. Los Angeles guard James Harden is a space creator, as he was fifth in the league in assists (8.7) with 22.8 points per game. Utah forward Lauri Markkanen can score from all three levels, logging 19 points per game last year. The over cleared in three straight games for the Clippers to end last season. Meanwhile, the over hit in five of the last six games for the Jazz. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 232 total points.

Spurs vs. Mavericks (-2.5) (-112, DraftKings)

Dallas has defeated the Spurs in 10 of the last 12 games. San Antonio was 26-31 ATS as the underdog last season and 18-23 ATS as the away team. The Mavs, however, were 12-11 as the favorite ATS in 2024-25. Dallas brought in Cooper Flagg to join Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. SportsLine's model is backing the home team and has the Mavericks covering the spread in 60% of simulations.