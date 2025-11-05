The 2025-26 NBA season continues on Wednesday with 11 matchups. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are off to a 4-2 start, but they've won all three of their home games this season. On Wednesday, the Nuggets will take on the Miami Heat at Ball Arena and Denver is favored by 8.5 points according to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Elsewhere on Wednesday's NBA schedule, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (-10.5) will square off against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Luka Doncic and the Lakers (-3) will play host to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET. Three NBA picks involving the Celtics, Nuggets and Lakers are part of an NBA parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out nearly 6-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Three NBA betting picks for Wednesday, Nov. 5 (odds subject to change):

Celtics vs. Wizards: Over 232.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets: Under 241.5 points

Lakers (-3) vs. Spurs

Combining the model's three picks into an NBA parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596).

Wizards vs. Celtics: Over 232.5 points (-110, FanDuel)

The Celtics are scoring only 110.5 points per game this season, but on Wednesday, Boston will take on the Wizards, who are giving up 127 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA. Offensively, the Celtics are led by Jaylen Brown, who enters tonight's contest averaging 26.8 points per game. SportsLine's model is expecting the Celtics to secure a 121-115 victory on Wednesday, helping the Over hit in 57% of simulations.

Heat vs. Nuggets: Under 241.5 points (-112, FanDuel)

The Nuggets have won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Heat, and Denver is 7-1 against the spread in its past eight games at home. The Nuggets feature one of the league's top-ranked scoring offenses, led by superstar Nikola Jokic, who's averaging 22.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists this season. However, the total has gone Under in five of Denver's last seven meetings against Miami, and SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 238 points, helping the Under hit in 55% of simulations.

Lakers (-3) vs. Spurs (-108, FanDuel)

Both of these teams will enter tonight's contest full of confidence; however, the model sees value in Los Angeles covering the spread on its home floor. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were both rested in Los Angeles' 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday, so they'll be refreshed after carrying the Lakers' offense during their recent winning streak. SportsLine's model is calling for the Lakers to record a 116-111 win on Wednesday, as Los Angeles covers the spread in 56% of simulations.