The NBA regular season continues on Wednesday with nine matchups, including Rockets (-1.5) vs. Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET and Heat (-9.5) vs. Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, defending NBA champion Oklahoma City is an 18.5-point favorite against Sacramento at 8 p.m. ET. Three NBA picks involving the Cavaliers, Warriors and Thunder from SportsLine's proven computer model are part of an NBA parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out almost 6-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Three NBA betting picks for Wednesday, Nov. 19 (odds subject to change):

Cavaliers +1.5 vs. Rockets

Warriors +9.5 vs. Heat

Thunder -18.5 vs. Kings

Combining the model's three picks into an NBA parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +582 (risk $100 to win $582).

Cavaliers +1.5 vs. Rockets (-112, DraftKings)

Cleveland continues playing without Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot), but it has still won 10 of its first 15 games. The Cavaliers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Grizzlies and Bucks, covering the spread as 6-point favorites in their 118-106 win over the Bucks on Monday. Star guard Donovan Mitchell poured in 37 points on 14 of 22 shooting, including a 4 of 8 mark from 3-point range. Two of Houston's three losses have come on the road, so the model has Cleveland covering this small spread in 63% of simulations.

Warriors +9.5 vs. Heat (-115, DraftKings)

Golden State is going to be shorthanded on Wednesday night, as Stephen Curry (ankle) and Al Horford (rest) have been ruled out, while Draymond Green (illness), Buddy Hield (illness) and Jimmy Butler (back) are all questionable. The Warriors are coming off a 121-113 loss at Orlando on Tuesday, but they won their previous three games on this road trip. Miami has lost two of its last three games, and Tyler Herro (ankle) remains sidelined. Nikola Jovic (hip) and Bam Adebayo (toe) are both questionable, so the Heat could be significantly shorthanded as well. The model believes this line has grown too large, as Golden State is covering 58% of the time.

Thunder -18.5 vs. Kings (-108, DraftKings)

Oklahoma City has raced out to a 14-1 record through its first 15 games after winning the NBA Finals last season. The Thunder are being led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Luguentz Dort, posting an NBA-best +15.2 net rating. They are riding a six-game winning streak that began with a 132-101 win over Sacramento on Nov. 7. Oklahoma City is winning by an average of 21.3 points per game during its hot streak, with none of those games having been decided by fewer than 13 points. Sacramento is on a six-game losing skid, so the model has the Thunder covering in 67% of simulations.