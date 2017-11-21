Weekly Magic Power Rankings

How the Magic fared in power rankings around the web

Lose five games in a row, highlighted by a 40-point loss at home, and those who compile NBA power rankings will not be kind.

The Magic are freefalling in their efficiency ratings, the standings and now, the power rankings. Kind of scared to see what it will look like after this upcoming four-game road trip and match-ups at home with the Thunder and Warriors.

ESPN - Magic fall from 11 to 18

On Monday, the Magic will look to avoid their fifth straight loss and also will try to avoid falling under .500 for the first time this season. The Magic are one of just seven teams that have not been below .500 this season. -- Jose De Leon

CBS Sports - Magic fall from 9 to 20

Orlando is regressing more into what they were expected to be and that showed through on their West Coast road trip. It peaked when they were down 46 points to the Jazz. Orlando's offense looks great when it works, but when they stutter it can fall apart quickly. -- Chris Barnewall

USA Today - Magic fall from 11 to 18

The Magic, who have been one of the league's best three-point shooting teams this season, have gone the other direction during their four-game tailspain, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc, which ranks 24th in NBA. -- -- AJ Neuharth-Keusch

NBA.com - Magic fall from 11 to 18

The 6-2 Magic have become the 8-8 Magic and the slide has been about equal on both offense (where they've been 9.9 points per 100 possessions worse over the last eight games than they were in their first eight) and defense (9.3 points per 100 possessions worse). Point guard injuries are no longer an excuse, because they had both Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin for Saturday's blowout loss at the hands of the Jazz, and their starting lineup (with Payton) was outscored by 36 points in its 55 total minutes last week. They didn't take advantage of a rest-advantage game (Utah was playing the second game of a back-to-back, while the Magic had Friday off) on Saturday, but they'll have another (against Indiana) on Monday to help them try to stop the bleeding before heading out on a four-game trip. -- John Schuhmann

SI.com - Magic fall from 15 to 17

For the Magic write-up in this particular ranking, all that was included was a tweet from Mo Speights apologizing for the Magic's play. Sigh.

Magics fans sorry we played that way tonight!!!! Y'all didn't deserve that — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) November 19, 2017

Speights added another Tweet after the Magic lost to the Pacers are Monday...