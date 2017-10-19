Welcome to the NBA, rookie: Jonathan Isaac forgets to wear Magic jersey in debut
Imagine if the Orlando rookie ripped off his warmups and stepped on to the court topless
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jonathan Isaac was really excited for the first game of his NBA career. Like, really excited for it. Everybody knows about those first-game jitters young players go through and it was no different for the 20-year-old who was taken with the sixth overall pick in last summer's draft by the Magic. However, while most players nerves show through on the court, Isaac's took place off of it.
Following Isaac's pro debut against the Heat, a 116-109 Orlando victory, he spoke with reporters about dealing with his nerves and eventually getting into the normal flow of a real NBA game. He's fortunate he didn't start though, because he would have pulled off his warmup hoodie to reveal no jersey underneath. Isaac was so nervous about his first game that he forgot his jersey in the locker room.
"I didn't even put my jersey on. I was on the bench and I completely forgot my jersey. I didn't even put it on," Isaac said.
When asked when he retrieved his white, pinstriped Magic jersey, he said: "five minutes left in the first quarter. [I left it] sitting right there."
That is amazing. Everybody hears years down the line about players who did something silly in their rookie year -- whether it was calling the wrong play, getting schooled by a vet, or some for of (friendly) hazing -- but it's rare to hear that someone make an admission like this one.
What if Isaac didn't notice he forgot his jersey? Would he have ripped off his warmups and stepped on to the court topless? Luckily for the rook, he noticed it, otherwise this funny story might have ended up as a blooper video on Twitter. Welcome to the league, rookie.
-
Suns suffer record loss in first game
Well, Suns fans ... it can only go up from here
-
Teague used 2K to learn about new team
Teague no longer plays the game, however, because he's mad about his rating
-
Way-too-early NBA first impressions
Our NBA scribes break down what we've learned from the first two nights
-
So much for Embiid's minutes restriction
After Brett Brown said his star would likely play somewhere in the teens, Embiid logged 26...
-
WATCH: Whiteside hits first ever 3-ball
The Miami big man knocked down the set shot from the top of the key
-
Jeremy Lin injured in season opener
Lin landed awkwardly after a layup attempt and winced in pain while grabbing his knee
Add a Comment