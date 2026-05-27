Wembanyama needs to fix this to keep Thunder from NBA Finals; Our annual college football coach rankings

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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: College football coach rankings (Nos. 68-26)

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It's an annual tradition around here. Every summer, our college football experts fill in their ballots and rank every Power Four coach. Before we unveil the top 25, we start with those a little farther down the list. Or a lot farther down. Looking at you, Bill Belichick.

Belichick is a polarizing figure among our writers. Three of them placed him at the very bottom of their ballots, which led to some spirited behind-the-scenes debates. The North Carolina coach, who checks in at No. 63, was the only person not named Tavita Pritchard to receive last-place votes. Our Tom Fornelli is scratching his head.

Fornelli: "The coach who won six Super Bowls finished behind a coach who has never been a head coach at any level and was only 13 years old when Belichick won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots. I genuinely don't question my fellow voters' rankings too much, but I have a very difficult time seeing the logic behind those decisions."

Two coaches slipped out of the top 25 after posting sub-.500 seasons:

Lance Leipold, Kansas (2026: 34 | 2025: 15)

(2026: 34 | 2025: 15) Mike Norvell, Florida State (2026: 42 | 2025: 25)

That's quite the fall-off for Norvell. He was all the way up at No. 8 as recently as two years ago. With just six wins since the perfect 2024 regular season, the Seminoles have a deep hole to climb out of this year. Norvell made a few key changes this offseason, but will it be enough to save his job?

📈📉 Our latest MLB, WNBA and boxing power rankings

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Rankings, rankings, rankings. I hope you like rankings. Our periodic pecking orders for MLB, the WNBA and the world of boxing saw refreshes this week, and unfortunately for a few parties, those that made significant tumbles down the ladder are the biggest stories from the respective rankings refreshes.

Starting in baseball, the Cubs are officially the streakiest team in the majors. Earlier in the year, they rattled off two 10-game winning streaks. Now they've lost 10 in a row. They are down a whopping 11 spots from last week. Here's their new tier:

14. White Sox (↓3)

15. Cubs (↓11)

16. Nationals (↑3)

In the WNBA, the Liberty are on a similarly appalling slide. Three losses in a five-day span sent them spiraling from the No. 1 spot all the way down to No. 8. Not even season debuts from Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu could prevent the early-year struggles. Here's the landscape around them:

7. Fire (↑6)

8. Liberty (↓7)

9. Sparks (↑3)

And lastly, even though Oleksandr Usyk won his heavyweight bout with Rico Verhoeven (as expected), the manner in which he got the job done raised more questions than it delivered answers. He only narrowly avoided what would have been a colossal upset and the first defeat of his career. Here's where he landed in our latest boxing pound-for-pound rankings:

3. David Benavidez (↑1)

4. Oleksandr Usyk (↓2)

5. Shakur Stevenson (--)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🎾 French Open, second round, 5 a.m. on TNT

⚾ Marlins at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Nationals at Guardians, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cardinals at Brewers, 1:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ UEFA Conference League final: Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ Diamondbacks at Giants, 3:45 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rays at Orioles, 6:35 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Mercury at Liberty, 7 p.m. on USA Network

🏒 Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 4, 8 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Dream at Lynx, 9 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network