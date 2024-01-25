Wes Unseld Jr. is out as the coach of the Washington Wizards. The team announced Thursday morning that Unseld Jr. was moving into an advisory position in the Wizards front office. Washington plans to name an interim coach later in the day.

The Wizards, at 7-36, have the second-worst record in the NBA. They've won just one of 11 games so far in January.

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards," Unseld Jr. said in a statement. "I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization's continued progress."

Unseld Jr. had a .372 winning percentage in two-and-a-half seasons in Washington. He took over ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and went 35-47 in both of his full seasons. The Wizards have not made the playoffs since the 2020-21 campaign, and the team has not won a playoff series since 2017.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger said in a press release. "Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals."

The Wizards are the second NBA team to change head coaches this week. The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin on Tuesday despite a 30-13 start, and Doc Rivers is set to take over in Milwaukee.