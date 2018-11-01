West Virginia vs. Penn State: Watch charity exhibition online, live stream on SportsLive, TV, time

West Virginia and Penn State will play Saturday in a charity exhibition basketball game in Morgantown, West Virginiaand all proceeds will benefit American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts. The exhibition was set in an effort to help rebuild the Carolinas and those impacted from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence, which swept through the southeast part of the U.S. in September.

"Through this exhibition game with West Virginia, our team has an opportunity to help and support those who have felt the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence and its aftermath," said Penn State coach Pat Chambers.

"This is a great event to tip off our basketball season, and we encourage everyone to come out to the WVU Coliseum," Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said. "But more importantly, we can use the game of basketball to provide relief and to raise as much money as possible in support of the hurricane relief efforts through the American Red Cross."

West Virginia, despite losing several valuable pieces from its talented team last year including Jevon Carter, is a preseason top-15 team in America. Led by shot-blocking extraordinaire Sagaba Konate, the Mountaineers are, once again, a darkhorse challenger to Kansas in the ever-challenging Big 12.

Penn State, meanwhile, isn't ranked in the preseason and is prepping for a potential reboot in 2018. With Tony Carr and Shep Garner, among others, gone off last season's squad, Chambers and Co. are facing a challenging year of uncertainty. With young talent in Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, however, the Nittany Lions have the tools to surprise folks. Staying competitive Saturday against a surefire top-20 team in West Virginia would be a great start ahead of the season.

Below is all the information you need to know to tune in Saturday.

How to watch Penn State at West Virginia



When: Saturday, Noon ET



Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia



TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: SportsLive




