Westbrook on play with Pachulia: 'Obviously it was intentional... he tried to hurt me'
Pachulia fell onto Westbrook in a questionable manner during Saturday night's game
The third matchup of the season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors turned into a rout in the Dubs' favor, but there was still plenty to talk about after the game.
That's because of an incident in the second half involving Russell Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia. During a scramble for a rebound, Westbrook got tangled up with Nick Young, and fell to the ground. A second or so later, Pachulia also comes crashing down to the floor, and appears to possibly pause and target Westbrook's legs.
It certainly had people on Twitter asking questions, and even Kyrie Irving weighed in on Instagram saying the league needed to look at the play.
Now, Westbrook himself is claiming the play was intentional, and that Pachulia tried to injure him. He also said Pachulia is a dirty player.
Westbrook on what happened:
"Obviously it was intentional. Nobody touched him, he fell over my leg. He tried to hurt me. But hey, that's how it goes."
Westbrook on whether the NBA needs to look into it:
"[The NBA] will see it and look at it."
Westbrook on whether Pachulia is a dirty player:
"Yeah, for sure."
The Warriors big man, for his part, brushed off questions about the incident.
Meanwhile, Westbrook's teammate, Paul George, also alleged that the play was intentional.
With Westbrook's accusation and Pachulia's history, it seems the league will at the very least review this play.
-
We need a Warriors-OKC playoff series
If there's any justice, the basketball gods will give us the Golden State-OKC playoff series...
-
Butler expected back in 4-6 weeks
Butler suffered the injury on Friday night against the Rockets
-
Was Pachulia's play dirty?
Pachulia fell onto Westbrook after they both got tangled up with Nick Young
-
Butler injury hurts, Wolves' future OK
The extent of Butler's meniscal injury isn't yet known, but there's reason for Wolves fans...
-
Butler has meniscal injury in right knee
No timetable was provided for Butler's recovery
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Saturday's NBA games