“What an improbable win” (Locked On Mavericks 11/23/17)
Nick and Josh Bowe discuss the Mavericks win over the Grizzlies
Click here to listen to today's episode of Locked On Mavs
Nick Angstadt and Josh Bowe discuss the Mavericks 95-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Harrison Barnes’s game-winner, Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell’s playing time, and more.
Thankful for @hbarnes. Enjoy your turkey day! #ThisIsWhyWePlay #MFFL pic.twitter.com/hjoFYpFkYB— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 23, 2017
