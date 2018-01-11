What LeBron James' NBA All-Star voting tweets really tell us

The NBA is a tight-knit community, and LeBron James is basically the mayor. As players and fans vouch for their favorite players, James has taken to Twitter himself with the hashtag "#NBAVote" and stumping for players both on and off his team. He has history with all of them, and with his 40.4 million followers, James is sure to have a lot of influence.

James also has a short blurb for every player, and some of them are just a little weird. Here's an attempted translation of LeBronese.

It started with his teammates.

#NBAVote @kevinlove to the All-Star game! I mean just look at his monster year so far! I see you working boooooiiiiii!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 7, 2018

By this, James means that Kevin Love was awful before this year. "I see you working" aka "keep trying buddy, you'll get there soon." Love has long been the stepchild for the Cavaliers, but he's working his way up to real player status -- and his shooting percentages finally are back at the level from his time with the Timberwolves. No one will be more excited than LeBron when Love finally gets there.

Now we understand why Kyrie wanted out of Cleveland. LeBron calls his point guards pets. Any time Isaiah Thomas puts up big numbers, James is probably on the bench touching his nose going, "Who's a good point guard?" Thomas deserves more respect this! He's a big pit bull, dammit!

This only makes the Thomas thing more insulting. So Dwyane Wade, not even the best guard for the Cavs, gets to be a person? This injustice cannot stand. Recognize Isaiah Thomas as person, or he walks. I'm taking the job as his agent from here on out.

LeBron took an intermission, but he was back at it on Thursday.

#NBAVote my brother aka the Point God @CP3! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2018

Chris Paul: also a human. And not even playing with LeBron. Rude. However, their time on the Olympic teams together clearly brought James and Paul together, so it's understandable that they would be good friends. Paul might not need much help to go to the All-Star Game, but a tweet from James is always a boost.

I'd be lying if I said I understood this at all.

(Editor's note: "Mellow Yellow" was a song by Donovan released in 1967. Mello Yello was a Mountain Dew competitor several years later.)

#NBAVote my lil bro @BenSimmons25! He definitely got next — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2018

Isaiah Thomas is probably losing it right now.

But hey, at least he got a mention. Guess who isn't there? Hint. His name sounds a lot like Kyrie Irving.