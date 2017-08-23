What the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston means for the future of LeBron, Cavaliers

It's impossible to over-stress the level to which the Cleveland Cavaliers were facing an uphill climb in their efforts to trade All-Star Kyrie Irving this summer following his trade demand.

They had:

A player with two years left on his deal who had made it clear he intended to test free agency, who had outright demanded out NBA.

NBA. A rookie general manager in charge (Koby Altman) after David Griffin's contract was not renewed and Chauncey Billups turned down the job

The overbearing shadow of LeBron James' possible departure

An NBA trade market that had largely gone dry as most teams had settled their plans for the upcoming season.

And yet, somehow, they walked away with a massive haul in the trade of Irving. The Cavs traded Irving to their biggest Eastern Conference rival, the Boston Celtics, in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, highly-touted prospect Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick. The deal was made official Tuesday night.

So what does this mean for the Cavs, and what are the things that will determine how this shakes out? Let's look at the short and long-term impacts.

For starters, SportsLine projects the Cavaliers to win exactly as many games as they were slated to before the trade, at 54.2 wins, and they saw their championship odds drop slightly from 10 percent to 9.1 percent.

Short-term ramifications

Adding Thomas for Irving in their current states is a very near identical swap. Consider this:

Per 100 possessions PTS FGA FG% 3P% AST REB TOV Player A 42.4 28.4 46.0 38.0 8.6 4.0 4.1 Player B 35.9 28.1 47.3 40.0 8.3 4.5 3.6

Those are pretty narrow gaps. Player A has generated more points due to creating more free throws, despite shooting only slightly worse from the field.

Player A is Isaiah Thomas, and Player B is Kyrie Irving.

The question will be if Thomas will thrive as an off-ball force as he is needed to be alongside LeBron James. The struggle with Irving was always that he was limited as a playmaker, yet his assist numbers were nearly identical to Thomas', despite Thomas having a higher usage rate. Thomas' game seems to be capable of a greater adjustment to operating as a secondary playmaker, but this will be a big challenge for him. Thomas has never played on a team with a teammate so far above him on the pecking order, nor one who would have the ball as often as James.

If James takes a secondary role to preserve his energy, which would be a smart decision on his part, then the team could thrive. Thomas benefited from the small-ball approach the Celtics widely used last year, and with the shooters Boston has, he'll have constant spacing and weapons to find if the team collapses.

Defensively, it's a wash: Thomas is a significantly limited defender, but his effort level is greater than Irving's. Irving's capability defensively is far greater, but he simply never committed on that end. Thomas gives up on plays often, especially if screened.

The benefit for Cleveland defensively comes from Crowder. Crowder is big, strong and mobile. He struggles to get around screens on account of his size, but he'll give James some breaks in guarding the top assignment every night, and can play down to four or even five if called upon in certain situations. He's an underrated rebounder. More importantly, he was 95th percentile via Synergy Sports defending spot-up plays, which was an issue for the Cavs. They badly needed defensive upgrades, and while Crowder doesn't fix all their problems, he helps.

Long-term ramifications

There are two key questions to examine when trying to forecast what this means for the Cavs:

How will the performance of the Cavs this year impact LeBron James' free agency decision in 2018? How will James' decision impact what the Cavs do next?

If the Cavaliers are just as good or the same after the trade ...

Then James will have a tough decision. This may not convince him to stay with the Cavaliers (as a lot of league personnel already believe he's gone, to Los Angeles), but it will make it tougher. It improves their chances of retaining the best player in franchise history, so it's already a win.

Thomas' free agency is a complication. If James says he'll return, you go all in, retaining Thomas on a max deal. The objective then might be to turn around and deal that 2018 Brooklyn pick for an instant upgrade from any team looking to deal a superstar. That pick cannot be overlooked here: it gives them a lot of options in any scenario they find themselves in. Keeping Thomas would be expensive, but if they can get the same kind of deal that Kyle Lowry got this summer, at 3-years, $100 million, that gives them a set short-term future with long-term upside.

This scenario, where James stays, effectively extends the Cavs' championship window by three years, no matter what they do with that pick.

The most vital thing about the Brooklyn pick is that it both provides an incentive for James to stay, installing another blue-chip prospect to come in and help on the cheap, and acts as insurance against a possible James departure. To wit:

If the Cavaliers aren't as good after the trade ...

Then presumably, James is gone, and it gets complicated. Thomas' contract then becomes a blessing and a curse. The temptation will be to retain him on a big deal, to stay relevant. But their best option in that situation is a total hard reset. Let Thomas walk (or, preferably, sign-and-trade him to a team that needs the space), then clear out Kevin Love and the other veterans and commit to a hard rebuild. The Cavs would be ahead of the curve on account of the Nets' pick. Even if it lands fifth, you're still getting an impact rookie in what's expected to be a strong class.

Then they'd be able to tank the following season to add another top-five pick to whoever they'd get from the Brooklyn pick and any potentially additional picks from trading Kevin Love, and go forward with a young core.

So with all these outcomes, was it a good trade?

Absolutely. Notice that the Cavs' worst-case scenario is that they now have the ability to reshape their future no matter what James does. They were looking at trading Irving, and no other scenario was going to provide them with a first-round draft pick and a instant star replacement like this deal. It's an incredible steal for the Cavaliers, who somehow managed to come out of so much offseason adversity with a roster that might be better than last season's team. And if they're not, they have far more flexibility in re-configuring their future plans.

The Cavaliers haven't put themselves ahead of the Warriors -- they haven't secured their future with James -- and no asset they got in this deal may be better than Kyrie Irving in three-to-five years. But their hand was forced by Irving's demand, and this trade provides them with the most opportunity for short- and long-term gain that they could reasonably have expected.

And in a summer where they've taken so many losses, Tuesday's blockbuster trade was a big win.