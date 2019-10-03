What to make of Giannis Antetokounmpo getting shooting tips from new Bucks teammate Kyle Korver

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Valuable Player award without a reliable 3-point shot, but he's working on it. And, according to Antetokounmpo himself, new Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Kyle Korver is helping him out.

Via ESPN's Eric Woodyard:

"It's really important [that] I always try to talk to him a little bit," Antetokounmpo said of Korver after the Bucks' first day of training camp at the University of Wisconsin on Tuesday. "And he's a great guy. He's not trying to get in your head or overstep and talk too much to you. Whenever he gives me tips, I always try to listen ... one of the best shooters to ever play the game. "He's definitely going to help this team, but he's definitely going to help a lot of players develop their shooting ability."

This has been a thing since July, and here's one way to react to it: Holy moly, Korver is going to turn Antetokounmpo into a sniper! The 38-year-old is one of the purest shooters the league has ever seen. He goes through a 20-step mental checklist every time he takes a jumper. He told me a couple of years ago that he has spent a lot of time analyzing his form, so he can "shoot the best shot possible," rather than relying on feel and rhythm. Who could possibly be a better teacher? The rest of the league should be terrified.

Another, perhaps more reasonable reaction: Let's see where this goes. Antetokounmpo showed real progress as a shooter last season, but he's going to have to get much more consistent to make teams stop closing out late and daring him to fire away. Korver can offer pointers -- he has done this with teammates for a while now -- and Antetokounmpo should listen, but it's not as if the Bucks didn't have anyone on staff working with him already. As fun as it is to imagine the MVP turning into a lights-out shooter and becoming truly unguardable, it's unwise to expect Korver to magically make that happen.

If Korver does have that kind of power, though, then the Philadelphia 76ers really did miss out by failing to sign him.