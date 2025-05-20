The NBA released the All-Rookie teams on Tuesday, and highlighting the list was San Antonio Spurs star guard Stephon Castle. The former No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and the Rookie of the Year received all 50 possible first-place votes.

Castle was joined on the first-team roster by Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards) and Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies). Seven of the 10 players on the All-Rookie team were lottery picks in this past summer's draft.

Kel'el Ware (15th), Yves Missi (21st) and Wells (39th) were the only players on the team drafted outside of the lottery.

Half the lottery picks from the 2024 class weren't selected to the All-Rookie Team for various reasons, whether it was injuries or lack of opportunity. Thunder guard Nikola Topić, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, missed the entire season because of a knee injury. Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was buried on Houston's depth chart and appeared in 52 games.

Last year's draft class was considered lackluster in comparison to previous years. Rob Dillingham, Cody Williams, Bub Carrington, Sheppard and Castle were the only college freshmen selected in last summer's draft. For context, 11 freshmen are projected to go in the lottery in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.

So, what's next for the rookies who didn't make the All-Rookie team? More on that below.

Reed Sheppard, Rockets

2024-25 season stats: GP: 52 | PPG: 4.4 | RPG: 1.5 | APG: 1.4

Coming out of Kentucky, Sheppard was arguably the best shooting prospect in the draft class. Sheppard connected on 52.1% of his 3-pointers on 4.4 attempts per game in his time at Kentucky and showed flashes during last year's summer league of becoming Houston's point guard of the future.

So, what happened?

The short answer is that Sheppard was buried on the Rockets' depth chart. The Rockets have a deep and talented roster, and Sheppard was unfortunately on the outside looking in as an every-night rotational player. Houston sent Sheppard down to the G League earlier this year, where he scored 49 points, knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. The talent is there for him to carve out a role in the league, but it might not happen until the Rockets move on from starting PG Fred VanVleet.

2024-25 season stats: GP: 81 | PPG: 6.4 | RPG: 2.7 | APG: 1.0

Holland logged the most games of any rookie on this list. He averaged 15.6 minutes per game and even made two starts for an up-and-coming Detroit team that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Coming out of G League Ignite, Holland was considered one of the best athletes in the class because of his relentless motor. Holland's upside as a plus-defender in the NBA is apparent, but to take the next step, he needs to improve as a shooter. That was his biggest knock entering the league, and those struggles were on display during his rookie season. He shot 23.8% from beyond the arc on 1.9 attempts per game. Holland has defensive tools to contribute to winning, but improving his shot from the 3-point line will do wonders for his overall game.

2024-25 season stats: GP: 60 | PPG: 5.9 | RPG: 4.7 | APG: 1.2

Salaun was considered a project coming out of the draft, and his rawness was apparent during his first season as an NBA player. Salaun shot 33% from the field, 28.3% from the 3-point line and 71.3% from the charity stripe.

This pick on draft night was shocking. Salaun was considered a draft riser in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, but was projected as a late lottery pick before Charlotte drafted him with the No. 6 pick. Salaun getting reps in the summer league should be helpful.

Rob Dillingham, Timberwolves

2024-25 season stats: GP: 49 | PPG: 4.5 | RPG: 1.0 | APG: 2.0

Dillingham was my favorite prospect in last year's class and was ranked No. 1 on my overall big board. And yet, like a handful of rookies on this list, he was buried on the depth chart. Dillingham appeared in 49 games during the regular and made just one start.

Dillingham's shooting splits from the floor (44.1%) and from the 3-point line (33.8%) were solid for a rookie, but he did shoot just 53.3% (on 15 total attempts) from the free-throw line. The Timberwolves traded significant assets to move up last summer to select him. Dilligham should be able to carve out a more concrete role when Mike Conley is no longer on the Timberwolves.

Cody Williams, Jazz

2024-25 season stats: GP: 50 | PPG: 4.6 | RPG: 2.3 | APG: 1.2

Three rookies on the Utah Jazz played in at least 50 games this past season: Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski and Williams. The latter appeared in exactly 50, including 21 starts for Utah, but couldn't carve out a consistent role in the rotation.

The 6-foot-7 wing is a rangy forward who will benefit tremendously from more summer league reps. Williams shot 32.3% from the field, 25.9% from 3 and 72.5% from the free-throw line. Utah's young core is getting crowded, so his second season in the NBA will be crucial for his long-term development.

Nikola Topić, Thunder

2024-25 season stats: N/A

The rich always get richer, so it's appropriate that the No. 1 seed in the West and the team currently four wins away from making an appearance in the NBA Finals will be able to add a former lottery pick next season. Topić underwent surgery before the NBA Draft to repair a partial tear of his left ACL and hasn't appeared in a game this season.

He was considered a near-lock to go in the first 10 picks of the NBA Draft before his knee injury caused him to slide. Topić plays the game in control, and although he lacks top-end explosiveness, he will have a chance to crack the rotation for OKC next season.

2024-25 season stats: GP: 36 | PPG: 3.8 | RPG: 2.1 | APG: 1.1

The Kings have a clear need for a point guard on the roster. Carter may not be a true point guard, but his skill set fills a clear need for Sacramento. He missed a good chunk of his rookie season because of offseason shoulder surgery and was limited to just 36 games.

Carter's strengths as a player are his motor and rebounding. He was one of the best rebounders in college basketball during the 2023-24 season and showed flashes of what makes him so tenacious on the glass during his shortened rookie season. Carter's ability to guard the best player on the floor will make him a key part of Sacramento's rotation.