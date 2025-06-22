When is NBA Finals Game 7? Time, odds, Thunder vs. Pacers schedule with title on the line Sunday
Sunday's winner will be the 2024-25 NBA champions
The 2025 NBA Finals are heading to Game 7, as the Indiana Pacers cruised to a dominant 108-91 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Thursday's Game 6. Despite their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, being hobbled with a calf injury, the Pacers controlled the game from the middle of the first quarter and never looked back.
The series now shifts back to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Sunday, with the winner taking home the NBA championship.
Neither of these cities has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.
The Thunder entered with home-court advantage in the matchup since OKC had an NBA-best 68 wins in the regular season and was the top seed in the West. The Pacers went 50-32 in the regular season and were the No. 4 seed in the East.
Below is the complete schedule for the 2025 NBA Finals, which will run through at least June 19 with a potential Game 7 slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates (Series tied, 3-3)
Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110
Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107
Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107
Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104
Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109
Game 6: Pacers 108, Thunder 91
Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
2025 NBA championship odds
(Via Caesars Sportsbook)
- Game 7 odds: Thunder -7, O/U 214.5