When is the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery? Date, time, online stream, TV channel

While the top teams in the league battle it out for a shot at the NBA title, the other 26 teams are eagerly awaiting the NBA Draft. And a number of those teams are crossing their fingers, hoping for luck in Tuesday's draft lottery.

Over half the NBA is eliminated from contention for the 2017-18 season, so it's time to start thinking about 2018-19. And you know what that means. The NBA Draft Lottery is just around the corner, and in a draft that's filled with potential franchise-changing prospects, teams are going to see if all of their hard-earned losses paid off.

In about a week, we'll see what team tanked its way to its choice of any player in this year's incredibly deep draft. The first three picks will be determined by pingpong balls, while 4-14 will be determined by record.

Marvin Bagley III, DeAndre Ayton and Luca Doncic are all potential first overall picks, with Ayton looking like the favorite in that regard. Jaren Jackson and Mohamed Bamba are also seen as top prospects.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time in NBA history.

When is the 2018 Lottery?

Date: Tuesday, May 15



Tuesday, May 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Location: Palmer House Hilton in Chicago



Palmer House Hilton in Chicago TV channel: ESPN (check local listings)



ESPN (check local listings) Stream: WatchESPN



Who is the favorite to get the No. 1 pick?

The Phoenix Suns are currently the favorites, going a league-worst 21-61 during the regular season. They have 25 percent odds to pick first. The Memphis Grizzlies have the next best odds after a 22-60 effort, placing them at 19.9 percent. You can find the full odds here.

So, which team will land their Joel Embiid or Jayson Tatum? Obviously, there's no such thing as a sure thing in the NBA Draft. However, in this year's draft, there are plenty of Day 1 starters that teams can start to fill in the blanks around once they're on the roster.