When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Dates, times, schedule, matchups, TV channels, live stream

The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run through June 17

The Warriors are one win away from yet another NBA championship. The Cavaliers, to their credit, have put up a decent fight, but Golden State's firepower has so far proved to be too much for them. Cleveland had a chance to steal Game 1, but a horrendous mistake by J.R. Smith arguably cost the Cavs the game. Game 2 was a blowout victory for the Warriors and then Kevin Durant scored 43 points in Game 3 to put them up 3-0.

The Cavs will spend the rest of this series trying make history. They've done it before back in 2016 when they overcame a 3-1 deficit, but the odds are certainly against them this time.

Viewing Informaton

  • Dates: May 31-June 17
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

NBA Finals Schedule

* -- if necessary

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES