When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Dates, times, schedule, matchups, TV channels, live stream
The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run through June 17
The Warriors are one win away from yet another NBA championship. The Cavaliers, to their credit, have put up a decent fight, but Golden State's firepower has so far proved to be too much for them. Cleveland had a chance to steal Game 1, but a horrendous mistake by J.R. Smith arguably cost the Cavs the game. Game 2 was a blowout victory for the Warriors and then Kevin Durant scored 43 points in Game 3 to put them up 3-0.
The Cavs will spend the rest of this series trying make history. They've done it before back in 2016 when they overcame a 3-1 deficit, but the odds are certainly against them this time.
Viewing Informaton
- Dates: May 31-June 17
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 (OT) | Forgrave: LeBron's greatness denied again
- Game 2 from Oakland: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102
- Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
-
