When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Dates, times, schedule, TV channels, matchups, live stream
The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run through June 17
Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a classic between the Cavaliers and Warriors. LeBron James scored 51 points, but J.R. Smith made a horrible late-game mistake that may have cost Cleveland the game. After Smith's blunder, the game went into overtime which allowed the Warriors to compose themselves and dominate the extra period.
Now it's time for Game 2, which, if it's anything like Game 1, will offer plenty of exciting moments. It will be interesting to see how the Cavs respond after giving away a very winnable game.
Viewing Informaton
- Dates: May 31-June 17
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 (OT) | Forgrave: LeBron's greatness denied again
- Game 2 from Oakland: June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 3 from Cleveland: June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
-
