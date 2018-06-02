When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Dates, times, schedule, TV channels, matchups, live stream

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a classic between the Cavaliers and Warriors. LeBron James scored 51 points, but J.R. Smith made a horrible late-game mistake that may have cost Cleveland the game. After Smith's blunder, the game went into overtime which allowed the Warriors to compose themselves and dominate the extra period.

Now it's time for Game 2, which, if it's anything like Game 1, will offer plenty of exciting moments. It will be interesting to see how the Cavs respond after giving away a very winnable game.

Viewing Informaton

Dates : May 31-June 17

: May 31-June 17 TV : ABC

: ABC Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



NBA Finals Schedule



Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 (OT) | Forgrave: LeBron's greatness denied again



Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 (OT) | Game 2 from Oakland: June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 from Cleveland: June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



* -- if necessary