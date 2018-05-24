When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Schedule, TV channels, date, times, matchups, live stream, odds
The Finals will begin on the final day of May and run through as late as June 17
The Celtics are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. That just goes to show how close they are, so make sure to have the date and time for each game circled on the calendar.
Golden State and Cleveland are the favorites to meet in the Finals for a fourth consecutive season, but Houston and Boston have home-court advantage and a wave of momentum, too. It won't be a cakewalk for either favorite to advance to the NBA Finals, which is set to kick off on the final day of the month of May.
Viewing Informaton
- Dates: May 31-June 17
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1 from Houston or Oakland: May 31, time TBD
- Game 2 from Houston or Oakland: June 3, time TBD
- Game 3 from Boston or Cleveland: June 6, time TBD
- Game 4 from Boston or Cleveland: June 8, time TBD
- Game 5* from Houston or Oakland: TBD
- Game 6* from Boston or Cleveland: TBD
- Game 7* from Houston or Oakland: June 17, time TBD
* -- if necessary
Odds
According to SportsLine simulations from data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 65.8 percent chance to defeat the Rockets and advance to the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are even heavier favorites, with a 78 percent chance to defeat the Celtics in the conference finals.
Using that same data, the Warriors boast an astounding 57.3 percent chance to win it all. The Rockets boast a 28.6 percent chance; the Cavs have a 14 percent chance; the Celtics have the lowest odds at 5.9 percent.
