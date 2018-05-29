When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Schedule, TV channels, times, dates, matchups, live stream

The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run through June 17

For the fourth consecutive postseason, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the basketball's biggest for the right to be crowned this season's champion. Cleveland stunned the second-seeded Celtics on the road in Game 7 on Sunday to advance to the NBA Finals. The Warriors did the same, thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half of Game 7 in Houston on Monday. The Finals will start on Thursday so make sure to have these important dates circled on your calendar. 

Viewing Informaton

  • Dates: May 31-June 17
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

NBA Finals Schedule

  • Game 1 from Oakland: May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 from Oakland: June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 3 from Cleveland: June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary

