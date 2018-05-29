When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Schedule, TV channels, times, dates, matchups, live stream
The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run through June 17
For the fourth consecutive postseason, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the basketball's biggest for the right to be crowned this season's champion. Cleveland stunned the second-seeded Celtics on the road in Game 7 on Sunday to advance to the NBA Finals. The Warriors did the same, thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half of Game 7 in Houston on Monday. The Finals will start on Thursday so make sure to have these important dates circled on your calendar.
Viewing Informaton
- Dates: May 31-June 17
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1 from Oakland: May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 from Oakland: June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 3 from Cleveland: June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA Finals schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
The Warriors are headed back to their fourth straight NBA Finals
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are complete and now the Warriors will take on the Cavaliers in the...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
The Warriors went into Houston to take Game 7 thanks to one of their patented third-quarter...