When is the 2018 NBA Finals? Times, dates, schedule, TV channels, matchups, live stream

The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run through June 17

The Warriors and Cavaliers are back for Round 4 of what's become an annual showdown. After the Warriors survived a seven-game series against the Rockets (thanks to a record-setting cold stretch from beyond the arc by Houston) and the Cavaliers were powered to a win in seven games over the Celtics by LeBron James, it's time to once again settle the score. The Warriors are looking for their second straight title over the Cavaliers, as the Cavaliers try to win their second in three years.

Viewing Informaton

  • Dates: May 31-June 17
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

NBA Finals Schedule

  • Game 1 from Oakland: May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 from Oakland: June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 3 from Cleveland: June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary

