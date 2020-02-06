When is the 2020 NBA trade deadline? Date, time, things to know and what happens after Thursday 3 p.m. ET

The NBA trade deadline is only hours away, and once it passes, teams will have to wait until the offseason to make major improvements. The Houston Rockets struck first with their four-team, 12-player blockbuster to get Robert Covington, but the Miami Heat weren't far behind in engineering engineering a deal of their own for Andre Iguodala while also working intently to acquire Danilo Gallinari. So how long does your team have until the proverbial clock strikes midnight?

The trade deadline is officially set for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. ET. Deals will trickle in for several minutes afterward, as teams submit deals down to the wire, but once that deadline passes, teams are prohibited from trading for the rest of the season. Lottery teams are allowed to trade again once the regular season ends. Playoff teams need to wait until they are eliminated to make most trades, but can trade players not on their postseason rosters at the end of the regular season.

The only other method of in-season improvement available after the deadline is free agency. A number of veterans, most of whom are currently on expiring contracts that their teams are looking to trade, will be bought out of their deals and allowed to sign with a new team of their choosing. Such players are rarely as impactful as those available through trade, though, so any critical additions will likely have to be made by 3 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors' juggernaut that restricted movement in the past is gone. There is a strong sentiment around the NBA that this championship is attainable. The Rockets and Heat have already made their moves to go for it. Today will see several other potential contenders attempts to do the same. The winner of this year's trade deadline could well walk away with June's championship, so follow along with us for every rumor and deal.

In the meantime, CBS Sports' Colin-Ward Henninger broke down who will buy and who will sell at the trade deadline. The Miami Heat have already made their big move, and now it's up to the rest of the contenders on his list to respond. Here are some of the names you should expect to hear on deadline day.

The biggest names:

Jrue Holiday: A trade appears unlikely at the moment, but Denver and Miami are at the front of the line if New Orleans lowers its asking price.

D'Angelo Russell: It looks like the Warriors are waiting until the summer to deal with the Russell situation, but a last-second offer could entice them.

Chris Paul: Paul's contract made him virtually immovable before the season. Now he's playing so well that Oklahoma City would be justified in asking for an asset. They won't get one, and will likely choose to keep this feel-good season going.

Kevin Love: Almost any team in the NBA could use Kevin Love, but nobody is touching the $90 million remaining on his contract without getting something valuable back. Cleveland doesn't seem eager to give anything way just to dump him.

Andre Drummond: Atlanta was the primary suitor, and with Clint Capela in place, Drummond is probably finishing the season in Detroit.

Point guards:

Derrick Rose: Finally healthy and productive once again, Rose could help any team that needs a bench ball-handler and scorer.

Shabazz Napier: Monte Morris has the backup point guard spot in Denver locked down, but another team looking for a backup could use Napier.

Dennis Schroder: Teams have asked about Schroder, but his $15.5 million salary for next season makes things difficult, and the Thunder reportedly want a real return. This won't be a salary dump.

Dennis Smith Jr.: Once a top-10 pick, Smith was buried behind Luka Doncic in Dallas and stuck on a broken Knicks team for the past year. A move to a better organization could rejuvenate him.

Shooting guards:

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Practically every team in the league wants Bogdanovic, and his upcoming restricted free agency will at least force the Kings to consider dealing him, but for now, rumors have cooled off.

Langston Galloway: While he's hardly good enough to be a part of a playoff rotation, Galloway is a useful backup who could help a team bank some extra wins.

Wayne Ellington: One of the best shooters in the league, several contenders (including Philadelphia) would love the Knicks to move Ellington.

Reggie Bullock: Not quite as exciting as Ellington, but a strong enough shooter and defender to hang in a playoff rotation.

Denzel Valentine: He's finally healthy, and rumors suggest that the Bulls are looking to send him elsewhere.

Courtney Lee: If Dallas makes a move, Lee's $12.7 million expiring salary will almost certainly be involved. Watch out for Lee and Golden State's unprotected second-round pick to be packaged for a wing improvement.

Zhaire Smith: Smith is a former first-round pick, but he's also critical salary filler for Philadelphia at $3 million if they plan to add a shooter or ball-handler.

Small forwards:

Marcus Morris: The Knicks will almost certainly deal Morris to a contender given his expiring contract. The only question is where.

Maurice Harkless: The Clippers have made no secret of their desire to improve upon Harkless. He sadly seems likely to serve as salary in an upgrade for them.

Andrew Wiggins: Nobody wants his massive contract, but if D'Angelo Russell is a Timberwolf by the end of the week, Wiggins has to serve as salary filler.

Marvin Williams: He is probably a more likely buyout candidate than trade piece given his salary, but Williams remains a sturdy three-and-D wing.

Power forwards:

Kyle Kuzma: He is the last remaining major young asset for the Lakers, so if they make a big move at the deadline, he'll be in it.

Markieff Morris: The lesser-known Morris twin is infinitely more tradable on the sinking Pistons. He is a bargain at $3.2 million this season and could be a valuable small-ball center in the playoffs.

Nemanja Bjelica: The Kings have a glut of power forwards and centers, so someone could get a great shooter at a value price in Bjelica.

Taj Gibson: The Knicks have no reason to hold onto Gibson beyond the deadline, and his defense would be a welcome addition to any frontcourt.

Noah Vonleh: Denver acquired him in the Robert Covington trade, but given its depth up front, it has no real reason to keep him. Someone should be able to pry him loose with the right offer.

Mike Scott: Like Smith, Scott would be necessary salary-filler in a potential 76ers trade.

Ersan Ilyasova: The Bucks probably won't make a big move, but if they do, Ilyasova will probably be involved as salary filler.

Centers:

Montrezl Harrell: If the Clippers want to go big-game hunting at the deadline, Harrell is their best asset to do it with. He is essential to the rotation, but with a big contract coming this summer, the Clippers have likely at least considered selling high now.

Steven Adams: Atlanta asked about him before acquiring Clint Capela, and no other suitors have emerged, but as with all of their veterans, the Thunder would consider the right deal if it came along.

DeMarcus Cousins: The Lakers are set at center with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, and Cousins' $3 million salary could help for aggregation purposes in a trade.