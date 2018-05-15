When is the NBA Draft Lottery 2018? Time, date, how to watch online stream, TV channel

The fate of NBA franchises for years to come can be determined Tuesday by how ping pong balls bounce. The NBA Draft Lottery is here and will determine the order of the first 14 picks for next month's draft.

In a draft that's filled with potential franchise-changing prospects, teams are going to see if all of their hard-earned losses paid off.

Tuesday, we'll see what team tanked its way to its choice of any player in this year's incredibly deep draft. The first three picks will be determined by pingpong balls, while 4-14 will be determined by record.

Marvin Bagley III, DeAndre Ayton and Luca Doncic are all potential first overall picks, with Ayton looking like the favorite in that regard ans id the top pick in Gary Parrish's latest mock draft. Jaren Jackson and Mohamed Bamba are also seen as top prospects.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time in NBA history.

When is the 2018 Lottery?

Date: Tuesday



Tuesday Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Location: Palmer House Hilton in Chicago



Palmer House Hilton in Chicago TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



Who is the favorite to get the No. 1 pick?

The Phoenix Suns are currently the favorites, going a league-worst 21-61 during the regular season. They have 25 percent odds to pick first. The Memphis Grizzlies have the next best odds after a 22-60 effort, placing them at 19.9 percent. You can find the full odds here.

So, which team will land their Joel Embiid or Jayson Tatum? Obviously, there's no such thing as a sure thing in the NBA Draft. However, in this year's draft, there are plenty of Day 1 starters that teams can start to fill in the blanks around once they're on the roster.