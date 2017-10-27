When it comes to Jamal Crawford's nasty handles, little practice makes perfect

Jamal Crawford is best known for two things: his ability to get hot at a moment's notice and his killer handles. Crawford has one of the nastiest crossovers in the NBA, and at 37 years old he can still get the best of them with it.

Someone with handles as great as Crawford has to spend an insane amount of time working on them, right? Look at Stephen Curry and his iconic pre-game dribble workout. However, that isn't the case with Crawford at all. In fact, Crawford reveals to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated that he's never once practiced his dribble with drills. His moves? They're all natural.

The only workouts the Timberwolves vet goes through is some shooting practice followed by a pickup game of some kind. He is the very definition of a gamer.

"He works with a trainer most mornings at his house during the offseason, but it's nothing fancy. "The craziest thing about him is that I've never seen him do a dribbling drill," says Conroy. "Nehhhh-ver. That crossover? It's instinctual." Crawford doesn't see why you should dribble around cones when cones can't move like defenders. So his basketball workouts consist of shooting followed by pickup games. That's it: Shoot, then play. It is the lowest-tech approach in the history of modern basketball."

This is the most basic workout possible and it's absolutely the best thing about Crawford. There's just something charming about someone that has their skills come naturally. For Crawford, it's his handles and a workout that is entirely based on just playing the game of basketball. Who needs to work on dribbling when just going to a quick round of 11 will suffice?