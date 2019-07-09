Where are they now: The past eight NBA Finals MVPs are no longer with their winning team
Taking a look at where superstars go after they've won it all
Kawhi Leonard made history as the first ever NBA Finals MVP to leave his team for another team after winning Finals MVP, but leaving soon after receiving the award is nothing new.
Not one of the past eight MVP Finals MVPs are still with the team they won with, all moving on to a new city not long after winning it all. In fact, because Dirk Nowitzki (2011 Finals MVP) and everyone who won the award before him has retired, there isn't a single Finals MVP in the NBA right now playing on the team he won it with.
The list is admittedly mostly LeBron James, who won with the Heat and the Cavs, with Leonard also getting two spots on two different teams, the Spurs and the Raptors, and KD going back-to-back with the Warriors.
Going through the list it is difficult not to remember the drama and chaos that surrounded each player leaving the team they had such great success with.
Here is the timeline of the past eight MVPs and where they are now:
2012 Finals MVP: LeBron James
Team he won with: Miami Heat
Where he is now: Los Angeles Lakers
2013 Finals MVP: LeBron James
Team he won with: Miami Heat
Where he is now: Los Angeles Lakers
2014 Finals MVP: Kawhi Leonard
Team he won with: San Antonio Spurs
Where he is now: Los Angeles Clippers
2015 Finals MVP: Andre Iguodala
Team he won with: Golden State Warriors
Where he is now: Memphis Grizzlies
2016 Finals MVP: LeBron James
Team he won with: Cleveland Cavaliers
Where he is now: Los Angeles Lakers
2017 Finals MVP: Kevin Durant
Team he won with: Golden State Warriors
Where he is now: Brooklyn Nets
2018 Finals MVP: Kevin Durant
Team he won with: Golden State Warriors
Where he is now: Brooklyn Nets
2019 Finals MVP: Kawhi Leonard
Team he won with: Toronto Raptors
Where he is now: Los Angeles Clippers
