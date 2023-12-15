The NBA record for most consecutive losses could be broken this year. Neither the Detroit Pistons nor San Antonio Spurs have secured a win in over a month, and both are inching closer to the record of 28 straight regular-season losses that the Philadelphia 76ers suffered between 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The 76ers also own the record for most consecutive losses in one season with 26 in 2013-14, matching only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.

This season, the Pistons have the league's worst record at 2-22 and are currently on a 21-game losing streak. While they've amassed a talented group of lottery picks in recent years, they've struggled to smooth out their offensive struggles. The Spurs, meanwhile, have lost 18 games in a row. They have made things interesting against a few teams with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, but haven't won since topping the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2.

Longest losing streaks in NBA history

Streak Team Streak Started Streak Ended 28 Philadelphia 76ers^ March 27, 2015 Dec. 1, 2015 26 Cleveland Cavaliers Dec. 20, 2010 Feb. 11, 2011 26 Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 31, 2014 March 29, 2014 24 Cleveland Cavaliers^ March 19, 1982 Nov. 10, 1982 23 Vancouver Grizzlies Feb. 16, 1996 April 3, 1996 23 Denver Nuggets Dec. 9, 1997 Jan. 24, 1998 23 Charlotte Bobcats March 19, 2012 Nov. 2, 2012 21 Detroit Pistons^ March 7, 1980 Oct. 25, 1980 21 Detroit Pistons Oct. 30, 2023 20 Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 9, 1973 Feb. 14, 1973 20 New York Knicks^ March 23, 1985 Nov. 12, 1985 20 Dallas Mavericks Nov. 13, 1993 Dec. 23, 1993 20 Los Angeles Clippers^ April 18, 1994 Dec. 7, 1994 20 Houston Rockets Feb. 6, 2021 March 22, 2021 19 Philadelphia 76ers^ March 21, 1972 Nov. 11, 1972 19 San Diego Clippers March 11, 1982 April 15, 1982 19 Los Angeles Clippers Dec. 30, 1988 Feb. 8, 1989 19 Dallas Mavericks Feb. 6, 1993 March 17, 1993 19 Vancouver Grizzlies Nov. 7, 1995 Dec. 15, 1995 19 Orlando Magic Oct. 30, 2003 Dec. 8, 2003 19 New Jersey Nets^ April 15, 2009 Dec. 4, 2009 19 Memphis Grizzlies Jan. 31, 2018 March 17, 2018 18 Utah Jazz Feb. 24, 1982 April 2, 1982 18 Boston Celtics Jan. 7, 2007 Feb. 14, 2007 18 Minnesota Timberwolves^ March 13, 2011 Jan. 1, 2012 18 Charlotte Bobcats Nov. 26, 2012 Dec. 31, 2012 18 New York Knicks Jan. 4, 2019 Feb. 16, 2019 18 San Antonio Spurs Nov. 5, 2023

(^ Denotes streaks that spanned over two seasons)

When could the record be broken?

Detroit's upcoming schedule does not look forgiving. Five of the Pistons' next eight games will be against teams with winning records. Their opponents include the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. They will also face the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors during that span.

San Antonio is better off than Detroit and would have to lose 10 straight games to tie Philadelphia's record. The Spurs will go toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz before entering a two-game series with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of New Year's Eve. All three of those squads have less than 10 wins on the season.

Pistons' upcoming schedule

Friday, Dec. 15 @ 76ers

Saturday, Dec. 16 @ Bucks

Monday, Dec. 18 @ Hawks

Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Jazz

Saturday, Dec. 23 @ Nets

Tuesday, Dec. 26 vs. Nets

Thursday, Dec 28 @ Celtics

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Raptors

Spurs' upcoming schedule