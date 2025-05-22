Game 1 of the Western Conference finals brought a seasons-long debate back to the forefront, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander polarized the global NBA community once again with his ability to get to the free-throw line. Accusations of foul-baiting have been hurled at SGA for the last few years, but this season's critiques have been particularly harsh given the success of both himself and his team.

Expect the conversation to only get louder after Gilgeous-Alexander was officially named NBA MVP on Wednesday night. The seventh-year guard put up one of the best offensive seasons in NBA history, leading the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game, but some have devalued his production due to his propensity to draw fouls and earn points from the charity stripe. Others argue that Gilgeous-Alexander is simply taking advantage of the existing rules to help his team win -- and it clearly worked this year, as OKC won a league-best 68 games and are three victories away from the NBA Finals.

The thing is, a big-time scorer getting to the line is nothing new. In fact, when you look back at every MVP in league history, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't even come close to the top in terms of free-throw attempts per game. He ranks 27th, between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

NBA MVP Free Throw Attempts

Rank Season Player FTA/G FT/G 1. 1959-60 Wilt Chamberlain 13.8 8 2. 1965-66 Wilt Chamberlain 12.4 6.3 3. 1958-59 Bob Pettit 12.2 9.3 4. 1963-64 Oscar Robertson 11.9 10.1 5. 2022-23 Joel Embiid 11.7 10 6. 1967-68 Wilt Chamberlain 11.4 4.3 7. 1966-67 Wilt Chamberlain 10.8 4.8 8. 1987-88 Michael Jordan 10.5 8.8 9. 1955-56 Bob Pettit 10.5 7.7 10. 1994-95 David Robinson 10.5 8.1 11. 1999-00 Shaquille O'Neal 10.4 5.5 12. 2016-17 Russell Westbrook 10.4 8.8 13. 2009-10 LeBron James 10.2 7.8 14. 1981-82 Moses Malone 10.2 7.8 15. 2017-18 James Harden 10.1 8.7 16. 2000-01 Allen Iverson 10.1 8.2 17. 1982-83 Moses Malone 10.1 7.7 18. 2019-20 Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 6.3 19. 2013-14 Kevin Durant 9.9 8.7 20. 1978-79 Moses Malone 9.9 7.3 21. 1998-99 Karl Malone 9.8 7.7 22. 1974-75 Bob McAdoo 9.7 7.8 23. 2018-19 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9.5 6.9 24. 2008-09 LeBron James 9.4 7.3 25. 1971-72 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 9 6.2 26. 2007-08 Kobe Bryant 9 7.6 27. 2024-25 Shai Gilegous-Alexander 8.8 7.9

28. 1997-98 Michael Jordan 8.8 6.9 29. 2001-02 Tim Duncan 8.5 6.8 30. 1996-97 Karl Malone 8.4 6.4

It's also important to mention that Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in field goal attempts per game this season with 21.8, so he was clearly doing work outside of the free-throw line as well.

There is notable context for Gilgeous-Alexander's relatively low free-throw attempt rate, however, because NBA players shot fewer free throws per 100 possessions in 2024-25 than any year in league history, according to Basketball-Reference. That means that while, yes, Gilgeous-Alexander shot fewer free throws than many of his MVP brethren, he also had more makes per game (7.9) than any other player during the 2024-25 season.

This isn't a debate that's likely to die down any time soon. Throughout league history, as you can see, the most consistent way to put up high scoring numbers is to get to the free-throw line. And it stands to reason that the league's most prolific scorers would be more difficult to guard and therefore draw more fouls.

No matter how you feel about the way that Gilgeous-Alexander gets his points, you can't argue with his effectiveness, and he deserves all the credit for winning his first MVP.