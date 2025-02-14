The NBA world will descend upon the Bay Area this weekend for the annual All-Star Game festivities. As usual, the action will begin in earnest on Friday night with Rising Stars, which gives the best young players in the league a chance to take center stage.
The player pool for Rising Stars was announced on Jan. 28 and features a combination of rookies, sophomores and G League standouts. The NBA players were selected by the coaches, while the G League players were chosen by the league office.
This year's Rising Stars event will feature four teams -- three teams of NBA players drafted and coached by Golden State Warriors legends and one G League team -- competing in a mini tournament. The winning team will earn the right to participate in the NBA All-Star Game tournament on Sunday night.
The three NBA teams will be coached by Tim Hardaway Sr., Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, while the G League team will be led by Jeremy Lin. Here's a look at the full schedule and rosters:
Where to watch 2025 NBA Rising Stars
Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
TV: TNT and truTV | Streaming: Max
First round
- Game 1: Team C vs. Team T
- Game 2: Team G League vs. Team M
Championship
- Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Team T roster
Coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.
- Anthony Black, Orlando Magic*
- Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic
- Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
- Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
*Injury replacement for Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)
Team M roster
Coach: Mitch Richmond
- Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers*
- Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
- Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans
- Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets#
- Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
- Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons^
*Injury replacement for Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
#Injury replacement for Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
^All-Star replacement for Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Team C roster
Coach: Chris Mullin
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns*
- Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
- Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
- Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
*Injury replacement for Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)
Team G League roster
Coach: Jeremy Lin
- JD Davison, Maine Celtics
- Mac McClung, Osceola Magic
- Bryce McGowens, Rip City Remix
- Leonard Miller, Iowa Wolves
- Dink Pate, Mexico City Capitanes
- Reed Sheppard, Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Pat Spencer, Santa Cruz Warriors