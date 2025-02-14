The NBA world will descend upon the Bay Area this weekend for the annual All-Star Game festivities. As usual, the action will begin in earnest on Friday night with Rising Stars, which gives the best young players in the league a chance to take center stage.

The player pool for Rising Stars was announced on Jan. 28 and features a combination of rookies, sophomores and G League standouts. The NBA players were selected by the coaches, while the G League players were chosen by the league office.

This year's Rising Stars event will feature four teams -- three teams of NBA players drafted and coached by Golden State Warriors legends and one G League team -- competing in a mini tournament. The winning team will earn the right to participate in the NBA All-Star Game tournament on Sunday night.

The three NBA teams will be coached by Tim Hardaway Sr., Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, while the G League team will be led by Jeremy Lin. Here's a look at the full schedule and rosters:

Where to watch 2025 NBA Rising Stars

Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and truTV | Streaming: Max

First round

Game 1: Team C vs. Team T

Game 2: Team G League vs. Team M

Championship

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Team T roster

Coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.

*Injury replacement for Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Team M roster

Coach: Mitch Richmond

*Injury replacement for Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)



#Injury replacement for Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

^All-Star replacement for Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Team C roster

Coach: Chris Mullin

*Injury replacement for Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)

Team G League roster

Coach: Jeremy Lin