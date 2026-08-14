Where to watch 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony: TV channel, live stream, more

A new class will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night, with legendary players like Candace Parker and Amar'e Stoudemire, as well as the 1996 U.S. Women's Olympic Team, will be recognized at the Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Parker headlines a trio of legendary players on the women's side, while Stoudemire is the only player from the men's side in this year's class. Additionally, three standout coaches, including Doc Rivers, will be recognized. Longtime NBA official Joey Crawford will receive his moment of recognition as well.

Each honoree has an inspirational story that has shaped modern basketball, whether it in the men's or women's game at the professional or college level.

Here is how to watch this year's induction ceremony, along with the complete list of inductees and what to know about each member of this year's class.

Where to watch 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Symphony Hall -- Springfield, Massachusetts

TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Class of 2026 inductees

1996 U.S. Women's National Team

Joey Crawford

Mike D'Antoni

Elena Delle Donne

Mark Few

Chamique Holdsclaw

Candace Parker

Doc Rivers

Amar'e Stoudemire

1996 U.S. Women's Team helped launch the WNBA

It seems quite fitting that in the year the WNBA is celebrating its 30th anniversary, the team that helped launch the league is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. This legendary roster went a perfect 8–0 at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, resulting in a gold medal after an 111–87 victory over Brazil. The victory helped Team USA bounce back from a Bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games. It also marked the first of eight consecutive gold medals that Team USA has won at the Olympics.

Team USA's efforts from that particular year helped create so much more for women's basketball. They spent 10 months traveling around the world on a pre-Olympic tour, selling out arenas while posting a 52-0 record against top-tier NCAA programs and international teams. Their success proved that a women's NBA could receive fan support and entice sponsors.

"That's when we knew the magnitude of what we were doing," Dawn Staley said during a 30 for 30 episode. "We had something other than the gold medal to fight for, to play for."

Head coach: Tara VanDerveer

Tara VanDerveer Assistant coaches: Ceal Barry, Nancy Darsch, and Marian Washington

Ceal Barry, Nancy Darsch, and Marian Washington Players: Jennifer Azzi, Ruthie Bolton-Holifield, Teresa Edwards, Venus Lacy, Lisa Leslie, Rebecca Lobo, Katrina McClain, Nikki McCray-Penson, Carla McGhee, Dawn Staley, Katy Steding, Sheryl Swoopes

Joey Crawford worked the NBA's biggest games

Crawford served as an NBA referee for 39 seasons, beginning in 1977 until his retirement in 2016. His 2,561 officiated games rank second all-time behind Dick Bavetta. Crawford worked a record 374 postseason games and 50 NBA Finals games, including every Finals series from 1986 to 2015.

He is the 19th referee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mike D'Antoni's 'Seven Seconds or Less' Suns changed the game

Despite never winning an NBA championship, D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns from the mid-2000s were a revolutionary group. The team jumped from 29 wins to a 62–20 record in 2004-05, which tied the best record in franchise history. They reached the Western Conference Finals twice and led the league in scoring multiple years. Most importantly, their unique style of play made a major impact on how the game is played today.

D'Antoni implemented a fast-paced offense that involved small-ball lineups and high-volume 3-point shooting. The goal was to attempt a shot within the first seven seconds of the shot clock to overwhelm the opponent's defense before they could set up. The team included Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash and Stoudemire, who will be inducted this year alongside D'Antoni.

In addition to the Suns, D'Antoni coached the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. He won 1,199 games and was twice the NBA's Coach of the Year (2005, 2017).

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Elena Delle Donne: WNBA MVP and champion

Delle Donne took an unusual route to the WNBA, leaving UConn for family reasons before playing volleyball at the University of Delaware. She eventually returned to the hardwood for the Blue Hens and emerged as a top WNBA prospect. She was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Sky, won MVP for them in 2015, then was traded to the Washington Mystics and won another MVP award there. She also won her lone WNBA championship for the Mystics in 2019. Delle Donne was a seven-time All-Star, a four-time All-WNBA First Team pick and the 2013 Rookie of the Year.

Mark Few turned Gonzaga into powerhouse program

Few turned a private Catholic school with 5,200 undergraduate students in Spokane, Washington, into a college basketball powerhouse. The 1999 "Cinderella" Elite Eight run under Dan Monson put the Zags on the map, but Few -- an assistant under Monson -- took over as head coach the following season and turned that potential into something special. As Gonzaga starts a new era in the Pac-12, there is no better moment to recognize Few's impact.

Gonzaga had just two NCAA Tournament appearances before Few took over. Few led the Zags to national championship game appearances in 2017 and 2021 during a streak of 25 consecutive NCAA Tournament trips. Along the way, Few has guided 30 players to the NBA and has the winningest percentage in men's college basketball history (.832) with a 773-156 overall record.

"Where I come from, a little tiny town (Creswell) in Oregon, it wasn't a dream come true. You couldn't even possibly dream about something like this happening," Few told NBA.com when discussing the Hall of Fame. "But the biggest emotion and feeling that I've had is just this incredible, overwhelming flush of just gratitude for everybody, every step of the way."

Chamique Holdsclaw: NCAA champion, WNBA All-Star, gold medalist

Holdsclaw was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year who won three national championships at Tennessee from 1996-98 before an 11-year WNBA career that included six All-Star selections, a Rookie of the Year award, a scoring title and two rebounding titles. She was the first overall pick of the Washington Mystics in 1999, who averaged 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for her career. She also won an Olympic gold medal in 2000.

Candace Parker: NCAA and WNBA legend

Parker is one of the greatest women's players of all time. She is still the only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season -- something only Wilt Chamberlain (1960) and Wes Unseld (1969) achieved in the NBA. Parker was a Tennessee standout who led the Lady Vols to national championships in 2007 and 2008 before embarking on a standout WNBA career. She won two MVP awards and three championships, one each with the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces. She also earned seven All-Star nods and two Olympic gold medals along the way.

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Doc Rivers: Sixth all-time in wins

Rivers has been a part of the NBA as a player, broadcaster or coach for 43 of the league's 79 seasons. He spent more than a decade in the league as a player and made an All-Star appearance in 1988. He will go into the Hall for his accomplishments as a coach. He is sixth all-time with 1,194 regular-season wins, trailing five other Hall of Famers -- Gregg Popovich, Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens, Jerry Sloan and Pat Riley. Rivers coached the Boston Celtics to a title in 2008 and reached the NBA Finals again in 2010. In addition to the Celtics, Rivers had stints as the coach of the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and, most recently, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Amar'e Stoudemire: High-flying finisher

Stoudemire, the No. 9 pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, made his name with the Suns as a key member of the revolutionary "Seven Seconds or Less" team coached by D'Antoni. Stoudemire, a six-time All-Star known for his ferocious dunks, helped Phoenix reach the Western Conference Finals three times before ultimately leaving for the Knicks in 2010. During his eight years with the Suns, the high-flying Stoudemire averaged 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In his 14 seasons total, he averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. He last played in the NBA in 2016 with the Miami Heat, and played internationally for several years afterward.