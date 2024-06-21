The Boston Celtics closed out the Dallas Mavericks in five games on Monday night to capture the franchise's 18th NBA championship. Now that the hard work is over, the celebration has begun for the Celtics and the city of Boston itself. The Celtics victory parade is taking place Friday in the city's famous duck boats. The route is starting at TD Garden around 11 a.m. ET and will pass City Hall Plaza as well as Boston Common park before ending by the Hynes Convention Center.

Boston planned the parade around a heat wave that struck the city earlier this week. After dangerous temperatures in the 90s, the high in Boston on Friday is 82 degrees.

Boston Celtics parade details, live stream

Time : 11 a.m. ET | Date : Friday, June 21



: 11 a.m. ET | : Friday, June 21 Live stream: CBS Boston

Boston Celtics championship parade route

CBS Boston

The Celtics closed out the Mavericks in Game 5 with a 106-88 win to clinch the series. Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 44% from the floor. It is Boston's first championship since the 2008 season, and after several years of failing to get over the hump of the Eastern Conference finals -- and losing in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in 2022 -- it was a massive statement for the Brown and Jayson Tatum era.

This is the city of Boston's first championship celebration since 2019 when the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl. For the Celtics faithful, this celebration will mean more as they've not only waited for 16 years to pop the champagne, now they can claim one more championship than the long-term rival Los Angeles Lakers.

"Thank you for honoring the Celtics tradition. For this team in particular, we are in love with this team. Because it is a team and they have given us so much," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said on Friday. "Today we're going to party and celebrate the Boston Celtics."