The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, and the series got off to a thrilling start. The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit on Monday night to win Game 1, 108-105, in overtime to steal home-court advantage away from the reigning champs.

The Celtics missed an NBA record 45 3-pointers in the Game 1 loss, going 15 for 60 from beyond the arc. Still, the Celtics are the heavy favorites to win the series, which resumes with Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Both teams are led by All-NBA superstars. Celtics wing Jayson Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Magic in the first round, while Knicks guard Jalen Brunson put up 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per game against the Pistons.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT) -- New York leads 1-0

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Celtics vs. Knicks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Celtics -340, Knicks +270

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 2 pick

The Knicks may have won Game 1, but it's hard to say their strategy worked. They switched more than they had all season defensively, and one of the side effects of doing so was Karl-Anthony Towns getting into quick foul trouble. The Knicks can't expect OG Anunoby to score 29 points every night, and they can't expect Jalen Brunson to lead this offense himself. They need more out of Towns to score with Boston when they aren't suffering from unusually bad shooting variance. Expect a game plan that emphasizes keeping Towns on the floor and involved in the offense. The Pick: Towns Over 18.5 Points