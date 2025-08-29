EuroBasket 2025 tipped off on Wednesday as 24 teams and plenty of NBA stars compete to be crowned men's basketball champions of Europe. Games will be played in the four host countries of Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. The knockout stage, including the third-place and championship game will be held in Riga, Latvia in September. Defending champion Spain will try to defend its crown after beating France in final of the 2022 competition.

EuroBasket 2025 is not short on star power. Luka Dončić is suiting up for his home country of Slovenia, while three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić leads Serbia, the tournament favorites. Giannis Antetokounmpo is participating for Greece once again. A slew of other NBA players like Latvia's Kristaps Porziņģis, Franz Wagner -- who helped lead Germany to a bronze medal in 2022 -- and a promising young French trio of Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly are other names to watch. France's Victor Wembanyama, however, will not be competing in EuroBasket after his NBA season was cut short by a blood clot in February.

With the tournament underway, here's everything you need to know:

Format

The tournament begins with a group stage, with four groups consisting of six teams each. The group stage is round-robin style play, in which each team will play others in their respective group once. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss, and at the end of the group stage the top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage. If two teams are tied in points at the end of the group stage, their head-to-head matchup will be the first tiebreaker. The second tiebreaker will be point differential, followed by points scored, if necessary.

Where to watch EuroBasket 2025?

EuroBasket is streaming on Courtside 1891, a FIBA subscription service.

Schedule, scores

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Lithuania 94, Great Britain 70

Portugal 62, Czechia 50



Germany 106, Montenegro 76

Türkiye 93, Latvia 73

Finland 93, Sweden 90

Serbia 98, Estonia 64

Thursday, Aug. 28

Georgia 83, Spain 69

Israel 83, Iceland 71

France 92, Belgium 64

Bosnia and Herzegovina 91, Cyprus 64

Greece 75, Italy 66

Poland 105, Slovenia 95

Friday, Aug. 29

Germany 105, Sweden 83

Türkiye 92, Czechia 78

Lithuania vs. Montenegro | 9:30 a.m. ET

Estonia vs. Latvia | 11 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Great Britain | 1:30 p.m. ET

Portugal vs. Serbia | 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 30

Lithuania vs. Germany | 6:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. Estonia | 7:45 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Georgia | 8 a.m. ET

Iceland vs. Belgium | 8 a.m. ET

Great Britain vs. Sweden | 9:30 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Serbia | 11 a.m. ET

France vs. Slovenia | 11 a.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Greece | 11:15 a.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Finland | 1:30 p.m. ET

Türkiye vs. Portugal | 2:15 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 2:30 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Israel | 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 31

Georgia vs. Greece | 8 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Belgium | 8 a.m. ET

Israel vs. France | 11 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Cyprus | 11:15 a.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy | 2:30 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Iceland | 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 1

Sweden vs. Montenegro | 6:30 a.m. ET

Estonia vs. Türkiye | 7:45 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Great Britain | 9:30 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Latvia | 11 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Lithuania | 1:30 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Czechia | 2:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 8 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Israel | 8 a.m. ET

Iceland vs. Slovenia | 11 a.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Georgia | 11:15 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Spain | 2:30 p.m. ET

France vs. Poland | 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Montenegro vs. Great Britain | 6:30 a.m. ET

Estonia vs. Portugal | 7:45 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Sweden | 9:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. Latvia | 11 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany | 1:30 p.m. ET

Türkiye vs. Serbia | 2:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 4

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Georgia | 8 a.m. ET

France vs. Iceland | 8 a.m. ET

Israel vs. Slovenia | 11 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Cyprus | 11:15 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Greece | 2:30 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Belgium | 2:30 p.m. ET

Knockout Stage

All knockout stage games in Latvia