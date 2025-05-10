The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, and the series is off to a wild start. The Knicks are up 2-0, winning two games in Boston in eerily similar fashion to begin the series. The Knicks trailed by 20 points in the third quarter of both Games 1 and 2 before rallying late. They won Game 1 in overtime and Game 2 by one point to put the reigning NBA champs just two games away from elimination. Game 3 is Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Celtics, who have missed 75 3-pointers through two games, entered as heavy favorites to win the series. But after blowing another big lead at home on Wednesday, sportsbooks say the series odds are about even.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90 -- New York leads 2-0

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Celtics vs. Knicks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Celtics -120, Knicks +100

Game 1 odds: Celtics -5.5, O/U 205.5

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 pick

By now you're surely aware that the Celtics are shooting 25-of-100 from 3-point range in this series. While regression to the mean is by no means guaranteed, it's probably worth expecting. The question is where those extra 3's come from. The 3.5 line on Jayson Tatum and Derrick White is just too high, and besides, Tatum's wrist is too risky a proposition. Jrue Holiday is too shaky as a playoff shooter historically. What about Jaylen Brown? He's just 3 of 17 from deep against the Knicks, so the volume is there. He's shooting only 50% in the paint in this series, so his jumper is more important with the Boston offense struggling as a whole. I'm expecting him to keep firing from 3, and the line is low enough to hope he regresses. The Pick: Brown Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers