The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. New York is one win away from its first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. The Knicks are up 3-2 in the series, but the Celtics are trying to rally and force a Game 7 without star Jayson Tatum, who underwent surgery for a torn Achilles this week. Boston kept its season alive with a Game 5 win on Wednesday, but New York is favored in Game 6 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combined for 60 points for the Celtics in the Game 5 victory in Boston. The Knicks pulled off two huge road comebacks to start the series, but went relatively quietly at TD Garden earlier this week. Jalen Brunson was limited to 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting and fouled out in Game 5.

It's the first playoff matchup between the teams since 2013. The reigning NBA champion Celtics took care of the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, while the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in six games in a much closer series.

The winner of this series will advance to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Either the Knicks or the Celtics will host Game 1 of the ECF on Wednesday night.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93

Game 4: Knicks 121, Celtics 113

Game 5: Celtics 127, Knicks 102 -- New York leads 3-2

Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Knicks -275, Celtics +225

Game 6 odds: Knicks -2.5, O/U 211.5

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 pick

According to Joe Mazzulla, Kristaps Porziņģis couldn't breathe when he was removed from Game 5. It feels pretty safe to say that the Celtics are going to have to rely on other big men the rest of the way, and Luke Kornet was sensational with a near triple-double in Game 5. Blocks tend to vary too much game to game for me to trust his seven-block performance, but point and rebound props both make sense. I'm leaning rebounds slightly just because of how tight teams can be in elimination games, so I'm expecting plenty of missed shots. The Pick: Kornet Over 6.5 Rebounds