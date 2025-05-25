The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are meeting once again in the playoffs, and this time there is an NBA finals berth on the line. The New York-Indiana postseason rivalry is writing its newest chapter in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals, as one team will make the NBA Finals for the first time in at least a quarter century. The Pacers stormed out to a 2-0 series lead, winning two games at Madison Square Garden. Indiana made a stunning comeback in the final minutes of Game 1 and then held on in Game 2. Game 3 is set for Sunday night in Indianapolis.

The Knicks are in the East finals for the first time since 2000 after knocking out the reigning champion Boston Celtics in the second round in six games. The Knicks also ousted the Detroit Pistons in six games in the first round, and Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal throughout the playoffs. Brunson is averaging 28.8 points in the 2025 postseason and has been great in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers got here by knocking out both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Indiana beat the Knicks in the second round last season to make the Eastern Conference finals, where they got swept by the Celtics.

The Pacers have not been to the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals to get there. The Knicks have not been to the NBA Finals since 1999 ... and, of course, they beat the Pacers in the East finals to get there.

Below is the complete schedule for the Eastern Conference finals.

Eastern Conference finals schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)

Game 2: Pacers 114, Knicks 109 -- Indiana leads series 2-0

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 | Knicks vs. Pacers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | Knicks vs. Pacers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | Pacers vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | Knicks vs. Pacers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | Pacers vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Knicks vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Series odds : Pacers -590, Knicks +430

: Pacers -590, Knicks +430 Game 3 odds: Pacers -2, O/U 224

Knicks vs. Pacers: Game 3 best bet

The Knicks are desperate for defense against Indiana. Mitchell Robinson just played 29 minutes in Game 2, his most of the playoffs. Given how badly the starting lineup has fared all postseason, Tom Thibodeau decided it's time for a change. Robinson is in the Knicks' starting lineup in Game 3 over Josh Hart. All in all, I'm expecting a ton of Robinson in Game 3, which should ensure a high rebounding total. The Pick: Robinson Over 7.5 Rebounds