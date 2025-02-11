Luka Doncic is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the superstar guard is set to debut for his new team on Monday night against the Jazz. Doncic's debut will come a little more than a week after he was shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in a deal that was agreed to late on the night of Feb. 1. Doncic has not played in a game since Christmas because of a calf strain.

The Lakers are handing out Luka T-shirts to every fan in attendance at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Here's how to watch Doncic's debut:

Where to watch Luka Doncic's Lakers debut

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Feb. 10

Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds: LAL -12.5 | O/U: 236.5

Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers was originally thought to be an option for his debut, but the team wanted to see how Doncic responds after participating in five-on-five work at practice this week.

The Lakers have back-to-back games against the Jazz -- in Los Angeles on Monday and then Wednesday in Salt Lake City -- before the All-Star break. The Lakers return to action on Feb. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets following the break, so Doncic will have several opportunities against lottery opponents to continue to get his feet wet with the Lakers.

The Lakers, however, will not be seeing Mark Williams make his team debut Monday night, or any night for that matter. The Lakers' trade for the Hornets center fell apart over the weekend as Williams reportedly failed his physical.