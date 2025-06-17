The 2025 NBA Finals resume Monday night in Oklahoma City with a pivotal Game 5 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. The series is tied, 2-2, after OKC's comeback win on the road in Friday's Game 4. The Pacers were one quarter away from a commanding 3-1 series lead, but now they find themselves on even footing and as a substantial underdog in Game 5 and in the series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was stellar in the fourth quarter of the Game 4 win, scoring 15 points in the final frame and making clutch bucket after clutch bucket. The Thunder outscored the Pacers by 14 points in the fourth quarter on Friday and will try to keep the momentum back at home on Monday.

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 5 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Monday, June 16

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via BetMGM): Thunder -9.5, O/U 224.5

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 5 best bets

I've come to believe that the Thunder are just a different team at home in the playoffs than they are on the road. Their two home losses have been worst-case late-game collapses, and as a whole, they have a +236 point differential in 11 home games. If this were a Game 7, I'd always expect a close game, but in a Game 5, I'm just going to keep riding that trend. The Thunder win this one comfortably before things get tight again in Indianapolis for Game 6. The pick: Thunder -9.5

Oklahoma City's offensive process was a mess in Game 4. The Thunder attempted only 17 3s, and while their ghastly 10 total assists was the most-cited number, what was more distressing was their 24 potential assists. In the regular season, every team in the NBA averaged at least 40. They weren't even passing into shot attempts, much less making shots. But they won because their defense clamped down on Indiana in the fourth quarter. Their willingness to let Chet Holmgren switch onto the perimeter onto Tyrese Haliburton proved effective. I'm expecting more defense in Game 5. The pick: Under 224.5

Admittedly, my preference for a Game 5 prop was to grab a low over on whatever Isaiah Joe scoring or shooting line I could find. I suspect the Thunder find him a few extra minutes just as a chance to inject a bit more offensive verve into their lineups after how badly things went for most of Game 4. However, those lines aren't available considering he's only played 26 total minutes in the Finals. Instead, I'm taking a disappointing prop. Myles Turner hasn't made multiple 3s since Game 1. He's 2-of-15 in the last three games, and just by the eye test, it looks like he's in his head. That's critical for Indiana, as Indy's offense relies on having shooting everywhere, but for now, I'm worried this is just going to be a series-long cold streak. The pick: Turner Under 1.5 3s