It's Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder in their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Thunder have outscored the Nuggets by 32 points through three games. Yet the Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead.

Denver has won the close games in this series, and made a furious comeback late in Game 1 to steal a game on the road. The Thunder won Game 2 by 43 points, but the Nuggets then won in overtime in Game 3 on Friday to re-take the series lead.

The Thunder, who won an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season, are still favored to win the series and Game 4.

Nuggets vs. Thunder: Game 4 info

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, May 11

Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via bet365): Thunder -6.5, O/U 228

Nuggets vs. Thunder: Game 4 best bet

The game script in Games 1 and 3 favored the Nuggets. When these things are tight and close, they have an advantage. The Thunder played only 24 clutch games all year. Most of their games aren't close. While that does put them at a disadvantage late against a proven champion, it's also worth remembering… they didn't play close games because they blew everyone out. They were in a position to play a close Game 1 because they were out-rebounded by 20. They've solved that issue in Games 2 and 3. They were in a position to play a close Game 3 because they shot 25.7% on 3s. As the Celtics showed us in Game 3 of their series, that happening again is not reliable. As good as Denver is at home, their +5.4 net rating in their own building pales in comparison to Oklahoma City's +10.5 net rating on the road. Assume a fairly standard game between these two teams and the Thunder win comfortably. I'm taking the bounce back here. The Pick: Thunder -6.5