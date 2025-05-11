The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff matchup on Sunday night. The Pacers have a 2-1 series lead, but the Cavaliers have some momentum after a Game 3 win and with an increasingly healthy roster.

The Cavs won Game 3 on the road with Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter all returning to the lineup after missing Game 2. With a full supporting cast, Donovan Mitchell erupted for 43 points in a 22-point victory for Cleveland, which is still favored to win the series.

The Pacers took the first two games of the series on the road, including a stunning last-minute comeback in Game 2. Indiana has six different players averaging at least 15 points per game in the series, and no player is scoring more than 18 PPG.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 4 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, May 11

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via Caesars): Cavaliers -5.5, O/U 231

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 4 best bet

It pains me to say this as a season-long Ty Jerome supporter, but the Pacers might just be a bad matchup for him. He's shooting 2 of 22 in his last two games and doesn't have the easy mismatch to hunt that he did in the first round with the Heat's Tyler Herro. If Jerome were a starter, you'd trust him to figure it out over a bigger sample, but as we saw in Game 3, his minutes are conditional. He played nearly 28 minutes in Game 2, but with the roster healthy again for Game 3, be played only 13. Sam Merrill is playing well. The starters are going to get more run in a game this important. I just don't trust Jerome to score in double digits in this game under those circumstances. The Pick: Ty Jerome Under 9.5 Points