The Oklahoma City Thunder are celebrating their 2025 NBA championship with a parade on Tuesday. It's the first NBA title for Oklahoma City as the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 on Sunday night. The franchise previously won the Finals as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but this is the first NBA title that the Thunder have captured since relocating in 2008.

The parade kicked off Tuesday morning and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the Thunder will be riding through the streets of downtown Oklahoma City. Here are more details.

Thunder championship parade details

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, June 24

Location: Downtown Oklahoma City

Live stream: News9 YouTube

Oklahoma City Thunder championship parade route

City of OKC

"The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city's history," Oklahoma City mayor David Holt said. "It is a celebration of our team's historic accomplishment and our city's renaissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state and world are invited."

Before the parade, the team gathered inside the Paycom Center for a ceremony featuring player addresses and the team hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Oklahoma City took home the title in part because of the standout performance SGA. OKC's star guard capped off one of the most impressive individual seasons in recent NBA history as he won regular season MVP and Finals MVP while leading his team to a championship.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, dished out 12 assists and pulled in five rebounds in the series-clinching win over Indiana to become the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to win the scoring title, regular season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

More championship parades could be in Oklahoma City's future, as the Thunder opened as the favorite to win the 2026 title.

Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals championship gear now available

