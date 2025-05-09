The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their series opener against the Denver Nuggets, but came back with a vengeance in Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. With the series tied 1-1, the action shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Friday night.

OKC wasted very little time in Game 2. After the West's top seed scored a record-tying 87 points in the first half, it cruised to a 149-106 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way offensively with 34 points and eight assists on 11-for-13 shooting. The Thunder wanted to leave no questions after the Nuggets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and won Game 1 on Aaron Gordon's 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining.

The Thunder are still favored in this series, and all six of our experts predicted OKC to advance to the Western Confernece finals.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 info

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, May 9

Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): Thunder -5.5, O/U 232.5

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 best bet

I can't believe I'm about to recommend a Russell Westbrook 3-point prop, but here goes. Westbrook made nearly 44% of his corner 3's this season. No team allows more corner 3s than the Thunder. It's the design of their defense: protect the basket, generate turnovers, leave shooters they perceive as weak open in the corners. Westbrook shot nearly 10 percentage points better at home than he did on the road during the regular season. So, yes, I'm recommending a Westbrook 3-point overs pick. The Pick: Westbrook Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers