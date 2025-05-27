The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are the two teams left standing in the West. The Thunder have a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals, but the Timberwolves have momentum after a blowout win in Game 3 on Saturday night. The Wolves, at home again in Minnesota, will try to even the series Monday night in Game 4.

Both franchises are looking for a long-awaited NBA Finals appearance. Oklahoma City has not been to the NBA Finals since 2012, while the Timberwolves have no Finals appearances in their history.

The top-seeded Thunder have been the West's top team all season long. They won 68 games in the regular season and swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. But they were tested in the second round by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. OKC won the second-round series in seven games, blowing out Denver in Game 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the presumptive NBA MVP, has been leading the Thunder in scoring throughout the playoffs and posted 31 points in Game 1 against the Wolves.

The Wolves have a superstar scorer of their own as Anthony Edwards has brought Minnesota to the conference finals for the second year in a row. The Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers and Warriors in five games through the first two rounds.

The Timberwolves hope to avenge last postseason's conference finals disappointment, as they lost in five games against the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. The Thunder are in the conference finals for the first time since 2016, when they came up short against the Warriors.

Below is the complete schedule for the Western Conference finals.

Western Conference finals schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Thunder 114, Timberwolves 88

Game 2: Thunder 118, Timberwolves 103

Game 3: Timberwolves 143, Thunder 101 -- OKC leads 2-1

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | Timberwolves vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | Timberwolves vs. Thunder | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds : Thunder -800, Timberwolves +550

: Thunder -800, Timberwolves +550 Game 4 odds: Thunder -3, O/U 219

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 4 best bet

The Thunder haven't lost consecutive games yet this postseason. They did so only twice in the regular season. The first time came in November, between Chet Holmgren's injury and Isaiah Hartenstein's return, when they didn't have a center. The second came in April, when they had nothing to play for. The prevailing sentiment out of the Oklahoma City locker room was that they let go of the rope a bit in Game 3, and the Timberwolves punched back with their best game of the playoffs yet. Expect the Thunder to lock back in for Game 4 and regain control of this series. The pick: Thunder -3