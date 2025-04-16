The 2025 NBA postseason is underway as the Play-In Tournament began Tuesday night. The marquee matchup of Tuesday sees the Golden State Warriors hosting the Memphis Grizzlies with the West's No. 7 seed in the playoff bracket on the line. Both the Warriors and Grizzlies were in playoff position in recent weeks, but they fell to the play-in in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The winner on Tuesday will face off with the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The loser? They have a much tougher playoff path. They would first have to play the winner of the Mavericks-Kings 9/10 play-in game on Friday. If they won that game, they would get a first-round date with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Safe to say there's a lot on the line on Tuesday. Here's how to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies, plus a best bet for the game.

Where to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Time : 10 p.m. ET | Date : Tuesday, April 15

: 10 p.m. ET | : Tuesday, April 15 TV channel : TNT | Live stream : Max

: TNT | : Max Odds: GSW -6.5, O/U: 227

Warriors vs. Grizzlies best bet

I'd normally loathe laying seven points in a play-in situation, but the Grizzlies present a unique exception. Forget about actually beating a winning Western Conference opponent, they haven't even covered a seven-point spread against one of the seven West teams above them in the standings since Jan. 30.

No, really: they pushed a seven-point spread against the Lakers on March 29, but they have otherwise played eight combined games against the Thunder, Rockets, Lakers, Nuggets, Clippers, Timberwolves and Warriors and lost all of them by eight or more. They've been a mess against the NBA's best teams for three months now. Why would that trend end now? The Pick: Warriors -6.5 (via FanDuel)