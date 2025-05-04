The second Game 7 of the 2025 NBA playoffs is going down Sunday night as the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors in a winner-take-all battle. The Warriors led this series, 3-1, but the Rockets have rallied for back-to-back wins while facing elimination to force the second Game 7 of these playoffs. The winner of Sunday's game moves on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Warriors at Rockets info

Date: Sunday, May 4 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds: Rockets -2.5, O/U 205.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Warriors at Rockets pick

It might seem odd to hone in on a role player in Game 7, but here goes. Zone defenses are especially susceptible to 3-point shooting. Houston's zone is geared specifically towards slowing down Stephen Curry as a hybrid 2-3 zone and box-and-one scheme, so he's out. We're looking for someone who's going to take a bunch of 3-pointers without attracting too much defensive attention. That's Brandin Podziemski, who is averaging one 3-point attempt for every 4.6 minutes he plays in this series. The Gary Payton II experiment failed in Game 6. I'm expecting Podziemski to reclaim his starting spot and play 30-35 minutes. That's seven or eight 3-point attempts, and considering how comfortable he's looked on the playoff stage, I trust him to make two of them. The Pick: Brandin Podziemski Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers