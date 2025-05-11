It's Game 3 for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and the series lead is on the line at the Chase Center. The Wolves and Warriors split the first two games of their best-of-seven second-round matchup, and now Anthony Edwards and Minnesota are trying to retake their home-court advantage. The Warriors will once again be without Stephen Curry, who strained his hamstring in Game 1 of this series, and the Wolves are favored on the road.

Golden State struggled offensively in a Game 2 loss. The Warriors scored just 15 first-quarter points and Jimmy Butler was limited to 17 points on only 13 shots. Jonathan Kuminga had a team-high 18 points off the bench.

For the Wolves, meanwhile, Julius Randle continued his strong postseason run with a game-high 24 points in Game 2, and Edwards scored 20 despite an in-game injury scare.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 3 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Saturday, May 10

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via FanDuel): Timberwolves -5.5, O/U 200.5

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 3 best bet

I am not overthinking this series. Until the Warriors get Stephen Curry back, I'm picking the Timberwolves against the spread each game. Golden State's playoff net rating has declined by 16.3 points per 100 possessions when he's been on the bench. The regular season was a more manageable 5.7-point drop, but it's typically far higher. Golden State's entire style depends on Curry's movement and shooting. They're a different team without him. The Pick: Timberwolves -5.5