Where will Kyrie Irving play next season? Cavs still favorites according to NBA odds

The basketball world is still in shambles after the shocking report out of Cleveland that Kyrie Irving wants a trade, with rumors now circling that LeBron James would beat Irving up if he saw him (LeBron later denounced those talks on Twitter).

Yet as everyone tries to figure out what kind of trade would make sense, and where Irving will play next season, according to sports books, the most likely scenario is Irving starting out the season in Cleveland after all.

Per Bovada, Irving opening the season with the Cavs is even money, with New York the second-most likely a 3-1 odds.

What team will Kyrie Irving play for in Game 1 or the 2017-2018 NBA Season?

The four teams Irving reportedly mentioned as preferred destinations during his meeting the Cavaliers, were New York, San Antonio, Minnesota, and Miami. New York is the only one of those locations among the top five most likely places for him to play his first game next season.