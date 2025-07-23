Now that Las Vegas Summer League has come to a close, there will not be an NBA game to watch until October, when preseason games for the 2025-26 campaign begin. However, we won't have to wait that long to see some of the league's best players take the court.

EuroBasket 2025, the newest edition of the quadrennial competition to crown a European basketball champion, will take place from Aug. 27-Sept. 14 in Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. The tournament will feature 24 countries and dozens of NBA players.

Earlier this week, Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo to its preliminary roster and FIBA announced the Greek Freak's intention to participate on its social media channels. Back in June, Antetokounmpo said, "If I'm healthy, I'll definitely be there."

Luka Dončić has also announced his intention to play for Slovenia. "I'm looking forward to just playing for my country," Dončić told DallasHoopsJournal.com in December. "Obviously, I'm going to play. It's a pride, a joy to play for your own country every time I can. So, I'm going to do it."

Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, on the other hand, will not suit up for France. Wembanyama is still recovering from a blood clot that cut his sophomore season short, while Gobert has decided to take the summer off to rest his body and spend time with his family.

Nikola Jokić has not yet made a final decision on whether he will join the Serbian national team, but Marc Stein reported on Wednesday that an announcement about the three-time NBA MVP is "expected soon."

Ahead of EuroBasket, here's a look at which NBA players will be taking the court in the competition.

Note: This is based off the preliminary 19-man rosters, which are subject to change. Some countries have also not yet released preliminary rosters.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France

Germany

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Israel

Italy

Latvia

Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks

Lithuania

Jonas Valančiūnas, Denver Nuggets

Montenegro

Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

Poland

Portugal

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Slovenia

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Spain

Sweden

Türkiye