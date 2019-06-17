Which top NBA free agents should Lakers target to pair with LeBron James, Anthony Davis?

The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time welcoming the NBA offseason this week with their trade for Anthony Davis, a blockbuster that not only has breathed sudden life into LeBron James' team, but shaken up the entire league's power structure.

But where do the Lakers go from here?

As the Toronto Raptors celebrate their first NBA title, L.A. is assuredly knee-deep in preparations for 2019 free agency, through which Rob Pelinka and Co. figure to target another star to pair with James and Davis. And if it were up to former NBA veteran Raja Bell, the Lakers would have just about every big name on their wish list.

"If I am the Lakers, and let's take Kawhi [Leonard] out of the mix, and we're talking about purely what I would target next, they're going to have to turn me down," Bell said on Monday's edition of the "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "Kyrie [Irving]'s got to tell me no. I've always maintained that Kyrie is the perfect fit for LeBron. And I think when you pair him with A.D., I think he's still the perfect plug-in guy ... He's got to tell me no. All of the guys on that list --- Kemba [Walker], tell me no."

Ideally, Bell added, the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson would be the best fit for the Lakers, but with his NBA Finals injury and likely demand for a max deal, that option is essentially off the table. That doesn't mean, however, there aren't countless other stars set to be available on the market.

