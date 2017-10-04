While half a world away in China, Steve Kerr offers his take on Las Vegas tragedy

In China for preseason games, Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on guns after the tragedy in Las Vegas. USATSI

A gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 500.

In China, ahead of the Golden State Warriors' two preseason games there against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on gun control, a topic that is close to his heart due to his father's assassination in Beirut in 1984.

Speaking eloquently, as he always does, Kerr expressed his hopes that this tragedy would finally lead to meaningful change in the country. Via The Athletic:

So I hope we can do more than just offer victims our thoughts and prayers. We've been offering victims thoughts and prayers for three decades. We need to offer them something else. And I know a lot of people have been saying don't politicize this, don't disrespect the victims by calling for gun control. But I'd argue that if we'd had any respect for the victims, we would have done something 20 years ago, 30 years ago, when Columbine happened or Sandy Hook or Aurora. Name any one of these mass shootings that happens pretty much every week in our country. If we had any respect for our citizens we would've had discussions before. So, for people to say don't have that discussion now, now is not the time. When the hell is the time? That's what I want to know.

He also noted how he believes gun control is "common sense," and called out the hypocrisy of the government's extensive attempts to keep the country safe not extending to gun control.

We do all kinds of stuff, talk about building a wall, right? We do everything to protect our citizens, unless it's one of our own citizens mauling each other and massacring each other with a gun because of the second amendment. Why can't we just adjust to what's happening, come in with some common sense gun control and background stuff? Common sense stuff to protect our citizens. It seems so obvious. It seems like this shouldn't be a partisan issue, that it shouldn't be a Republican or Democrat issue, liberal or conservative issue. It's an issue of protecting our citizens. I just, for the life of me, can not understand.

The entire interview is worth listening to or reading, as it's clear Kerr has spent an immense amount of time thinking about this issue and cares deeply about his fellow citizens.